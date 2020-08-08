STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kane Williamson not fond of birthday wishes on social media, reveals Jimmy Neesham

Neesham was asked on Twitter why he hasn't posted anything on Williamson's birthday.

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham (Photo | AP)

By IANS

AUCKLAND:  New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who turned 30 on Saturday, does not like being wished on social media, revealed teammate and all-rounder Jimmy Neesham.

"If you know Kane well, you know the best gift you can give him is NOT putting up an Instagram wishing him a happy birthday," Neesham replied.

Williamson and Neesham were part of the New Zealand team that reached the final of the 2019 World Cup.

Last month, former New Zealand captain Glenn Turner rated Williamson ahead of Indian captain Virat Kohli when it comes to tough batting conditions.

Kohli and Williamson are regarded as two of the finest batsmen in modern-day cricket. As per the latest ICC Test rankings, Kohli and Williamson are placed at second and fourth spots respectively and have been leading their respective teams with great aplomb for a while now.

Turner believes Kohli's ability to play spin is second to none but he rated Williamson ahead of him to bat in challenging batting conditions.

"Kohli is less likely to have been exposed early in his development to seaming pitches and the ball continuing to swing for extended periods, whereas Williamson will have experienced those conditions more often," Turner was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

"I would only say that under tougher batting conditions, I would back Williamson ahead of Kohli. Under good batting conditions, Kohli is likely to be more dominant, thereby providing his team with more time to get a favourable result," he added.

