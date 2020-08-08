STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

We can turn the tables on Pakistan: England pace bowler Chris Woakes

England all-rounder Ben Stokes went for a nought in the first innings but took two wickets in quick succession in Pakistan's second innings, removing Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi.

Published: 08th August 2020 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

England's Chris Woakes celebrates the wicket of Pakistan captain Azhar Ali during the 3rd day of the first Test match at Old Trafford in Manchester

England's Chris Woakes celebrates the wicket of Pakistan captain Azhar Ali during the 3rd day of the first Test match at Old Trafford in Manchester. (Photo| AP)

By PTI

MANCHESTER: England pace bowler Chris Woakes says that his side has encountered impossible-looking situations in the past and overcome them, giving him confidence that they can effect a turnaround in the first Test against Pakistan.

Pakistan have extended their lead to 244, a total which has not be chased more than once in the history of Old Trafford. Last summer England won the World Cup final and Headingley Ashes Test from seemingly impossible positions.

"You will hear a lot about records and run-chases, but they are there to be broken. You look at those wins - those are the sort where we were written off," Woakes was quoted as saying by BBC Sport. "We've definitely got the ability. It's obviously going to be difficult, but we have got the players that can do it, " he said.

England need to take two wickets to wrap the second innings Pakistan, who are 137 for eight. England struck late in the third day to stay in the hunt, taking four wickets in the final session. Woakes had contributed by dismissing Babar Azam and skipper Azhar Ali. "You have to believe. We'll certainly give it a good go. It will be a huge win if we are able to do it," he said.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes went for a nought in the first innings but took two wickets in quick succession in Pakistan's second innings, removing Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi.

Wokes was effusive in praise of Stokes, who was instrumental in their World Cup triumph. "I'm not overly surprised he did what he does. We know he's capable of miracles. I had no idea he was able to bowl. It was nice to see him back performing. He's got a knack of picking up wickets. When you are in a dogfight, he is the sort of player you want on your team," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chris Woakes England vs Pakistan Old Trafford Babar Azam Azhar Ali
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp