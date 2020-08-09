STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Rahul Dravid was a difficult and determined batsman: Shoaib Akhtar

Akhtar also recalled a time when he had managed to get Dravid out LBW in Bengaluru but the umpire did not give the decision in Pakistan's favour.

Published: 09th August 2020 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar (File Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar said that Indian batting great Rahul Dravid was a difficult proposition for him to bowl. Akhtar said that Dravid's determination and ability meant that the latter could play him pretty easily.

"Dravid was a difficult and determined batsman. It was difficult for me as well as him. He would play me quite easily," said Akhtar on former India batsman and commentator Aakash Chopra's YouTube show AakashVani.

Explaining the training he got at club level during his developmental years, Akhtar said, "If a batsman used to play the ball late like Rahul Dravid, we would bowl him length balls. From close to the stump we would aim at the gap between bat and pad, try to hit the ball on the pad."

Akhtar also recalled a time when he had managed to get Dravid out LBW in Bengaluru but the umpire did not give the decision in Pakistan's favour.

"There was a final match in Bangalore, I had dismissed Sadagoppan Ramesh early, we took 3-4 wickets early. Sachin Tendulkar was not playing. Shahid Afridi and I said Rahul Dravid will take a lot of time and it's Friday night today. Afridi said bowl something and take his wicket else he will play for long," Akhtar recalled.

"I hit him directly on the pad and urged the umpire to raise his fingers. I even said it's our Friday night. He did not give the decision in our favour but we had won in the end."

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shoaib Akhtar Rahul Dravid
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp