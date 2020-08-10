Still believe that I have few more games left in me, says James Anderson

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Pacer James Anderson believes that he still has few more matches left in him as he stands on the cusp of becoming the most capped English Test player.

Anderson is just seven matches away from becoming the most capped English Test player, going past former skipper Alastair Cook.

"I still can't quite believe the number of Tests that's next to my name when the teams go up on the TV. 154 does sound like quite a lot of games. But I feel like I've still got quite a few more left in me," ESPNCricinfo quoted Anderson as saying.

"If I can go past Alastair Cook's record of 161 Test caps it will probably be the one thing I've got up on him," he added.

The bowler has also brushed aside retirement rumours, saying he still has an eye towards the 2021-22 Ashes.

"Yes, I absolutely want to play in the Ashes. But it's not like that's a focus of mine. I want to play as long as I possibly can. I'm still hungry to play the game. If I keep bowling the way I did this week, the opportunity to retire will be taken out of my hands," Anderson said.

"It will be a selection issue. I think the frustration for me this week was the sort of whispers that go around after one bad game. I don't think that's really fair," he added.

Anderson needs just 10 more wickets to become the first pacer to register 600 scalps in Test cricket.

He is already the highest wicket-taker for any seamer in the longest format of the game.

England had defeated Pakistan in the first Test by three wickets as the hosts chased down 277 after being 117/5. Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes played match-winning knocks of 75 and 84 respectively.

Both sides will now lock horns in the second Test at Ageas Bowl, Southampton from August 13.