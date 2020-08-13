Was quite disappointed that I couldn't play in 2018 World T20 semis: Mithali Raj

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former India captain Mithali Raj has admitted that she was disappointed to have not played in the semi-final of the 2018 Women's World T20 against England. The decision to axe Mithali from the team came as a surprise and the subsequent defeat led to a series of events that eventually ended in the sacking of then-coach Ramesh Powar.

"Honestly, I was quite disappointed that I couldn't play. But it is something that has happened with every player," said Mithali while speaking on Star Sports 1 Telugu show 'Girl Power - Sarileru Manakevaru.'

"I am not the first person with whom this has happened. It is about the team composition and may be captain and coach felt that they had a better player to feed in to the eleven.

"But I always had hopes that if we win that match, I may have the chance in final, I will be able to contribute, and we have a better chance to win the Cup. That was my intention of reaching out to the players in the huddle to pep them up, 'give your best you, might not get such chances time and again'," she added.

Mithali, who is India's highest run-scorer in T20I cricket, subsequently accused Powar of bias after which the latter said that she had threatened to retire if she was made to bat lower down the order. There were also reports of her strained relationship with team captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Mithali eventually retired from T20I cricket in September 2019.

The 37-year-old recently said that she is "definitely looking" at the ICC Women's World Cup, which has been postponed to 2022 and added that her eyes are firmly fixed on the trophy.

Last week, the International Cricket Council decided to postpone the World Cup, originally slated to be held in New Zealand in 2021, until February-March 2022 because of the impact the coronavirus pandemic.