Australia name 21-member squad for England tour

The three ODIs will form part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League.

Published: 14th August 2020 01:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

Australia Cricket Team

Australia cricket team (Photo | AP)

By ANI

JOLIMONT (Australia): Cricket Australia (CA) on Friday named a 21-member squad for their upcoming tour of England.

Australia and England will play three T20Is and as many ODIs, starting from September 4.

"Cricket Australia (CA) and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have agreed to detailed biosecurity and travel plans for what will be the first international tour undertaken by an Australian national sporting team since the COVID-19 pandemic began," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

"The CA board approved the plans at a meeting last week and the Australian Government on Wednesday granted exemptions for outbound travel for the touring Australian squad," the statement added.

The Australian squad will arrive in the UK on August 24, travelling to Derbyshire's The Incora County Ground before transferring to The Ageas Bowl after England's third Test match against Pakistan on August 27.

Australia will play a 50-over intra-squad practice game and three T20 practice matches before the start of the three-match T20I series against England. The other two T20Is will be played on September 6 and September 8.

The ODI matches will take place at Emirates Old Trafford on September 11, September 13, and the final match of the tour on September 16. The three ODIs will form part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League.

The National Selection Panel has chosen the following Australian T20 and ODI squad for the Tour of England: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Trevor Hohns, National Selector, said it is a squad with 'great depth'.

"It's a squad with great depth and a sprinkle of some exceptional young players. We are very pleased with the final group which was chosen with a view to continuing our recent form in T20 cricket and the longer term goal of returning to the top in the 50 over game," Hohns said in a statement.

"The top and middle order is extremely strong, there's plenty of accomplished all-rounders, fantastic fast bowling depth and spin options. The squad also has the cover required to meet all contingencies given replacements are not available for this tour if injury or illness were to occur," he added.

Australian men's team Senior Assistant Coach Andrew McDonald will not travel with the squad to the UK to fulfill a pre-existing commitment as Head Coach of the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

McDonald will resume his duties with the Australian men's team at the conclusion of the IPL.

Experienced CA High-Performance Coach Troy Cooley and Melbourne Stars WBBL Head Coach Trent Woodhill will provide coaching support to Justin Langer throughout the tour, in addition to Performance Analyst Dene Hills, Selector George Bailey and the broader team support staff. 

