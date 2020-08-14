STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

On this day in 1990, Sachin Tendulkar scored his maiden international ton

Tendulkar took eight Test matches to bring up his first 100-run plus score in international cricket, managing 119 not out off 189 balls in the final innings, helping India draw the game vs England.

Published: 14th August 2020 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2020 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

Sachin Tendulkar swinging the bat during a practice session.

Sachin Tendulkar swinging the bat during a practice session. (File Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: On this day in 1990, the 17-year-old batsman Sachin Tendulkar scored his first international hundred in a Test match against England at Old Trafford. At the age of 17 years and 112 days, he became the third-youngest batsman to score a Test ton.

Tendulkar took eight Test matches to bring up his first 100-run plus score in international cricket, managing 119 not out off 189 balls in the final innings, helping India draw the game. The knock also earned Tendulkar his first Player of the Match award.

England won the toss in the second game of the three-match series and opted to bat first. Batting first, the hosts posted a total of 519 in their first innings as skipper Graham Gooch (116), Mike Atherton (131) and Robin Smith (121*) scored centuries.

In reply, India were bundled out for 432 despite captain Mohammad Azharuddin's 179-run knock. Sanjay Manjrekar accumulated 93 runs while Sachin Tendulkar scored 68 runs. Leading by 87-run, England declared their second innings at 320/4d and set a target of 408 against India to win the game.

Mike Atherton played a knock 74-run while Allan Lamb smashed a century (109). Robin Smith and Jack Russell remained unbeaten on 61* and 16* respectively. Chasing 408, India had a bad start as they lost their openers Navjot Sidhu (0) and Ravi Shastri (12) cheaply.

Sanjay Manjrekar and Dilip Vengsarkar guided the side and stitched a 74-run partnership for the third wicket. At the score of 109, Manjrekar (50) and Vengsarkar (32) departed at quick succession.

Sachin Tendulkar came in to bat at number 6, he along with skipper Mohammad Azharuddin kept the scoreboard moving and build a brief partnership of 18-run for the fifth wicket. The skipper was sent back to the pavilion after scoring 11 runs.

Kapil Dev joined Tendulkar in the middle and stitched a 56-run partnership for the sixth wicket. Dev departed after scoring 26 runs. Tendulkar and Manoj Prabhakar played cautiously and remained unbeaten on 119* and 26*, at the end of the fifth day, and successfully drawn the match.

The duo accumulated 160-run unbeaten stand, meanwhile, Tendulkar also achieved the feat of scoring his first century across formats. The Maharashtra-born player had an illustrious career in the game, creating several records. Tendulkar made his debut in Test cricket on November 15, 1989. In the same year on December 18, he played his first ODI match.

The legendary cricketer has the most number of runs in the longest format of the game, amassing 15,921 runs. Along the way, Tendulkar scored 51 Test centuries, most by any player. Things are no different in ODI cricket as Tendulkar atop the list of most runs in this format as well. He has accumulated 18,426 runs in ODI which includes 49 tons.

Tendulkar represented the country in six World Cups during his career that lasted for 24 years. He was the part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sachin Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar century Sachin first ton 1990 IND ENG
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 74th Independence Day celebrations. (Photo | PTI)
Elections in J&K after completion of delimitation exercise: PM Modi
Independence Day 2020: American singer Mary Millben’s rendition of National Anthem enthral Indians
Gallery
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
Braving coronavirus fear, TNIE lensman Shiba Prasad Sahu has captured the lives of people. and that journey continued even after his encounter with the deadly virus, when he shot with his mobile camera giving us a closer view of what happens in a COVID-19
Take a look at these pictures to get an idea about life inside a COVID ward in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp