First cricket museum by a BCCI affiliate at Eden Gardens next year

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: How about posing for a photo with the bat brandished by VVS Laxman during the summer of 281 at Eden Gardens? Or with the ball used by Sachin Tendulkar in a sensational last over of the Hero Cup semifinal against South Africa in 1993, where he defended six runs? But for the disruption caused by a virus, this could have been a reality by the end of this year.

Among the projects stalled nationwide due to the pandemic, there is an unusual one. The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) had and still has plans to set up a museum at Eden Gardens. The shutdown has delayed the process and authorities hope to have it running next year.

No state cricket association in India has anything like this. Even the BCCI headquarters doesn’t have a museum, which is common in England and Australia. Not just Lord’s or Melbourne Cricket Ground where the Australian Museum of Sports is situated, these are seen at Leeds, Perth and other places. But despite the frenzy over cricket, a handful of private museums are all that India has. Institutions created to cater to cricket are oblivious to this.

The CAB wants to change this. “We can’t complete it this year, but are hopeful the museum with a tour of Eden Gardens will be there in 2021,” said CAB president Avishek Dalmiya. “Our Apex Council has cleared the plan and we have selected a place. We will seek the help of historians and budget won’t be a hindrance. Work will start as soon as the situation permits.

International cricket at Eden Gardens will be the main part. There will also be a section on the history of the game in Bengal.” This museum will come up in an expanse under the stands with two rooms. Among other exhibits, it will have statues of former opener Pankaj Roy, Sourav Ganguly, Jhulan Goswami and late BCCI and ICC president Jagmohan Dalmiya. The CAB wants to display items used by or associated with players who have excelled at India’s most famous cricket ground.

“This museum is for fans who deserve this. We want to set up something which makes them come back. They can hold a bat or glove used during a famous innings and have a photo clicked. There will also be videos and audio recordings. Some of these will be permanent. Some will make room for others from time to time,” said Dalmiya, who says he has formed parts of the idea from his visit to the Barcelona FC museum at Nou Camp.

Cricket museum is something the BCCI has spoken of but not done anything about. Around five years back, a committee was formed to set up one at the Cricket Centre in Mumbai. Till date, no work has been done on that front. If the CAB project see the light of day, a significant void in India’s cricket landscape will be filled.