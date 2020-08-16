STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

MS Dhoni starts, and ends, his career with run-outs

Known to be a livewire between the wickets, Dhoni played for India the last time during the 2019 World Cup semi-final that the Men in Blue lost to New Zealand and bowed out of the competition.

Published: 16th August 2020 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2020 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

MS Dhoni. (Photo | AP)

MS Dhoni. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Spanning over 15 years, the international career of the dashing cricketer and former India skipper M.S. Dhoni has a unique twist to it -- both his debut and last matches recording run-outs for him.

This rare statistic popped up as Mahendra Singh Dhoni aka MSD called time on his international career on Saturday, bringing an end to the top-flight career of one of India's greatest limited-overs cricketers, and its most successful captain.

Known to be a livewire between the wickets, Dhoni played for India the last time during the 2019 World Cup semi-final that the Men in Blue lost to New Zealand and bowed out of the competition.

The 39-year old, who is the only captain to win all three ICC trophies - the 50-over World Cup, the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy - was run out in that game too as he looked set to guide India to a victory.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni: He came, he saw, he conquered the world of cricket

In the tense encounter in Manchester, India were in a spot of bother while chasing 240, but Ravindra Jadeja and Dhoni restored the balance before Martin Guptill conjured up a special run-out moment to send Dhoni back as the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman tried to steal a double.

With that ended India's hopes of reaching the final.

On his ODI debut in 2004, Dhoni nudged a delivery from Bangladesh's Mohammad Rafique to square leg and set off for a single, only to be sent back by his partner Mohammad Kaif.

Unfortunately, he got run out for a duck while batting at number seven.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MS Dhoni 2019 World Cup New Zealand
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| PTI)
Will not open schools in Delhi unless COVID-19 situation improves: CM Arvind Kejriwal
US Democrats Vice President nominee Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris recounts childhood Madras visits, good idli, long walks with grandfather
Gallery
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp