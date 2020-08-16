Post retirement, organic fertilisers will be MS Dhoni's new venture

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Done with playing cricket for India, MS Dhoni’s second innings is likely to see him spend more time with his business ventures. The former skipper, who will continue to play for Chennai Super Kings, remains a sought after name in the endorsement world. But there is an organic fertilizer project that might take up a chunk of his time after this year’s IPL.

According to Mihir Diwakar, MD of Aarka Sports which manages Dhoni and other cricketers, the player from Ranchi has become a stakeholder in Neo Global. This company has two products in the market already and plans to increase the number to 15. "Dhoni will be associated in a big way and I will be in the UAE in September to finalise talks with him about this and other matters. He has tested the organic fertilizer in his farmhouse," said Diwakar.

New Global has factories in Mumbai and Bhavnagar in Gujarat, other than an office in New Delhi. Dhoni seems to be impressed with what he has seen. "Dhoni is happy with the product and has acquired a big stake. This will be launched formally after the IPL," added Diwakar.