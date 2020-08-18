STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Fantasy sports platform Dream11 wins IPL 2020 title sponsorship rights; Tata group stays away from bidding 

On August 10, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had sent out invitations to third parties to express their interest (EOI) in acquiring the title sponsorship rights for IPL 2020.

Published: 18th August 2020 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

IPL, Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma with his teammates celebrating with Indian Premier League 2019 winning trophy. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Fantasy gaming platform Dream11 on Tuesday won the IPL title sponsorship rights with a bid of Rs 222 crore, replacing Chinese mobile phone company Vivo for a four and a half month deal.

Dream11 has been one of the IPL sponsors for a couple of years now.

"Dream11 has won the rights with a bid of Rs 222 crore," IPL chairman Brijesh Patel told PTI.

It is learnt that multinational conglomerate Tata group didn't place a final bid while two education technology companies -- BYJUs (201 crore) and Unacademy (170 crore) -- came second and third respectively.

Vivo and the BCCI suspended a Rs 440 crore per year deal for this season owing to the border stand-off between India and China.

The IPL starts on September 19 in the UAE, moved out of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year.

There are certain questions about Chinese company Tencent's investment in Dream11 but one of the BCCI insiders privy to the development said that it is less than 10 per cent.

Dream11 is an Indian company founded by Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth.

"Dream11 stakeholders, including its founders plus all 400 plus employees, are Indian," a BCCI source said.

"Their Indian investors are Kalaari Capital and Multiples Equity. Even Dream11's product is available exclusively for use only by Indians. Only a single-digit percentage minority stake is held by Tencent," the official added.

However, as recently as last month, the BCCI's Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) had sought an inquiry against the company after it was reported that the platform had links to a fake T20 league which was held in a Punjab town but was live-streamed as a game in Sri Lanka.

The ACU investigations showed that kits used by players in the tournament had the Dream11 logo and the event was live-streamed on FanCode.

Both Dream11 and FanCode are part of Dream Sports group.

While the BCCI managed a title sponsor at a short time but the money coming in is less than what it was getting from Vivo."...that was always going to be the case.

Those who were expecting that Vivo's bid will be matched were unaware about current economic climate.

The Tatas may have had filed Expression of Interest but they were never interested in bidding.

"BCCI wanted Tata as their presence adds a lot of credibility," an industry insider said.

BCCI insiders feel that Dream11 deal, along with the official sponsorship amount coming from UnAcademy and payment app Cred -- the two companies that have come on board in Central sponsorship pool -- will cover the losses to a considerable degree.

"Think for four months and you will see that it's not at all a bad deal for such a short span of time," another BCCI veteran said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dream11 Brijesh Patel IPL 2020 Tata group
India Matters
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
52 per cent in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
(L) Navtej Sarna and (R) Arun Kumar Singh
TNIE Expressions | ‘Kamala Harris will take India on its merits’
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus vaccine ready by end of year, says China's SinoPharm
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP CM Chouhan says all state govt jobs reserved for state residents

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session. (Photo | PTI)
Fantasy sports platform Dream11 wins IPL 2020 title sponsorship rights; Tata group stays away from bidding 
Representational image (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu: As part of Unlock 3.0, liquor shops reopen in Chennai
Gallery
he Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, won the ICC World Cup, World T20 and Champions Trophy titles besides taking India to the number one spot in Test cricket.
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp