Hardik Pandya reveals name of his baby boy

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has revealed the name of his newborn son.

Hardik, who has been busy with daddy duties, recently bought a toy car for his newborn child.

The right-handed all-rounder posted an Instagram story and said," Thank you @amgbangalore for Agastya's first Amg.

On July 30, Hardik had shared the news of his fiance Natasa Stankovic and him becoming proud parents following the birth of their first child. The couple got engaged in Dubai on January 1.

The flamboyant all-rounder, who was out of the Indian team due to back injury, was to make a comeback during the South Africa tour of India.

However, the first match of the series got washed out due to rain before the series was eventually postponed following the outbreak of coronavirus.

The player will return to the cricket field in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he will don Mumbai Indians jersey. The IPL 2020 will be played in UAE from September 19 to November 8.