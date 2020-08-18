STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli static at second spot, Jasprit Bumrah slips to ninth in ICC Test player rankings

Bumrah slipped one place to the ninth position, while Ravindra Jadeja was steady at the third spot in the all-rounders' list.

Published: 18th August 2020 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

From Right to Left: Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja. (Photo | AP)

From Right to Left: Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: Skipper Virat Kohli remained at the second position in the batting chart which has two more Indians in the top 10, but pacer Jasprit Bumrah slipped to the ninth spot among bowlers in the latest ICC Test player rankings issued on Tuesday.

Kohli held on to second spot with 886 points, while Cheteshwar Pujara (766) and Ajinkya Rahane (726) continued to remain static at the eighth and 10th positions respectively in the batting list, which is being headed by Australia's Steve Smith.

Bumrah slipped one place to the ninth position, while Ravindra Jadeja was steady at the third spot in the all-rounders' list.

Among others, Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has returned to a career-best fifth position, while England's veteran pace duo of Stuart Broad and James Anderson also advanced following the drawn second Test in Southampton.

The 25-year-old Babar, who had attained the fifth position in February this year, once again returned to the same spot after gaining one place following his knock of 47 in the second Test against England.

His compatriots Abid Ali (up to 49th) and Mohammad Rizwan (up to 75th), who had scored half-centuries in Southampton, have also attained career-best rankings.

In the bowlers' list, former top-ranked fast bowlers Broad and Anderson were rewarded for their fine display in the second Test.

While Broad moved up one slot to second position after a haul of 4 for 56, Anderson climbed two slots to 14th with figures of 3 for 60, as the pair helped dismiss Pakistan for 236 in their only innings of the match.

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas took 2/28 in England's score of 110/4 declared, gaining two places to reach eighth position, but is still away from his career-best ranking of third in October 2018.

In the batsmen's list, England's Zak Crawley moved to a career-best 81st place after a score of 53, even as all-rounder Ben Stokes and captain Joe Root have retained their seventh and ninth positions, respectively.

In the World Test Championship points table, India continued to lead with 360 points, followed by Australia (296).

While England remained in third position with 279 points and Pakistan are fifth with 153 points.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ICC Test player rankings Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah
India Matters
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
52 per cent in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
(L) Navtej Sarna and (R) Arun Kumar Singh
TNIE Expressions | ‘Kamala Harris will take India on its merits’
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus vaccine ready by end of year, says China's SinoPharm
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP CM Chouhan says all state govt jobs reserved for state residents

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session. (Photo | PTI)
Fantasy sports platform Dream11 wins IPL 2020 title sponsorship rights; Tata group stays away from bidding 
Representational image (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu: As part of Unlock 3.0, liquor shops reopen in Chennai
Gallery
he Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, won the ICC World Cup, World T20 and Champions Trophy titles besides taking India to the number one spot in Test cricket.
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp