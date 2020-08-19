STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

England include Azhar Mahmood in coaching staff for Pakistan T20s 

Marcus Trescothick has been appointed batting coach while former Essex gloveman James Foster will be the wicketkeeping coach for the series.

Published: 19th August 2020 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LONDON: Former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood is set to play a crucial role in scripting his native country's downfall in the three-match T20 series against England after the hosts included him in the coaching staff for the upcoming contest, starting August 28.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday said that Mahmood, 45, will support England bowling coach Jon Lewis during the series to be played in a bio-secure environment at Old Trafford.

Mahmood, who is now a British citizen, was a member of Pakistan's coaching staff under Mickey Arthur till last year.

England assistant coach Graham Thorpe will assume the head coach's role for the three-match series in place of Chris Silverwood. He will be supported by assistant coach Paul Collingwood.

Marcus Trescothick has been appointed batting coach while former Essex gloveman James Foster will be the wicketkeeping coach for the series.

England, meanwhile, have named a 14-strong squad under Eoin Morgan's captaincy for the series.

Following aa poor outing against Ireland, batsman James Vince has been replaced by David Malan.

Former batsman Graham Thorpe will be in charge of the team in place of head coach Chris Silverwood, who has been given a break.

"In this crowded international summer, players who are currently in the Test match bio-secure bubble for the Pakistan Test series are not included in this squad," England national selector Ed Smith said in a statement.

"We want to give multi-format players some opportunity to rest and refresh, while still selecting strong squads for every series. We will announce the squad for the Australia T20 series at a later date."

While the series starts on August 28, the second and third T20s are scheduled for August 30 and September 1.

England Team: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey. Reserves: Pat Brown, Liam Livingstone, Reece Topley.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
England vs Pakistan Azhar Mahmood ECB
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp