STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ricky Ponting says he will not allow Ravichandran Ashwin to use 'Mankading' during upcoming IPL

England batsman Buttler was 'Mankaded' by Ashwin at a crucial moment in last year's IPL season during a match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals.

Published: 19th August 2020 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

Butler, Ashwin, Mankad, Mankading

Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)

By IANS

SYDNEY: Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting is not in favour of 'Mankading' and has said that he will have a chat with off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin when he plays for the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

England batsman Buttler was 'Mankaded' by Ashwin at a crucial moment in last year's IPL season during a match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals. The manner of the dismissal had created ripples across the cricketing fraternity and beyond, with many former greats of the game lambasting the Indian off-spinner for breaching the 'spirit of the game'.

"I'll be having a chat with him (Ashwin) about (mankad), that's the first thing I'll do," Delhi Capitals head coach Ponting said while speaking on The Grade Cricketer Podcast.

"Obviously, he wasn't in our squad last year, he's one of our players that we tried to bring in this year.

"Look, he's a terrific bowler, and he's done a great job in the IPL for a long period of time now, but I must admit watching that last season, as soon as it happened and he did that, I actually sat our boys down and said 'Look, I know he's done it, there'll be others around the tournament who'll think about doing this well but that's not going to be the way that we play our cricket. We won't be doing that'."

Ashwin, who was bought by the Delhi Capitals at the IPL 2020 held last year, had defended his decision to run out Buttler, saying his "conscience was clear". However, the Delhi Capitals head coach is confident that the veteran Indian off-spinner will take the advice in his stride.

"So, that's going to be a conversation and that's going to be a hard conversation I will have to have with him, but I'm pretty sure he'll take it on the chin," he added.

The IPL 2020 will kickstart from September 19 in the UAE. The tournament will be played across three venues in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah, with the final slated for November 10.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IPL 2020 Ricky Ponting Mankading Ravichandran Ashwin Delhi Capitals
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File | EPS)
Get Well Soon: Ilaiyaraja, Rajnikanth and others pray together for SP Balasubrahmanyam
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp