STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Bad days for bat and ball market

Cricket equipment manufacturers report slight rise in sales after lockdown, hope for resumption of domestic action

Published: 20th August 2020 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Bat, call, cricket

Image for representational purpose only.

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Covid-19 pandemic has plunged the world into an unprecedented crisis. Industries across the spectrum and cricket equipment manufacturers are no different. While most of them witnessed almost zero sales in the first couple of months into the lockdown, things have slowly started picking. But the manufacturers are still 70 to 80 per cent short of usual sales.

The BCCI’s announcement to shift IPL to the UAE might have brought back the excitement among cricketers and fans, but only the resumption of proper cricket across the country can help the manufacturers get back on track.

They are looking forward to the BCCI’s domestic calendar, even if it happens to be a truncated one. “In India, sales of cricket equipment, from the organised and unorganised sectors, stand somewhere around Rs 1,000 crore annually. It was almost zero in April and May and now it’s around 20-30 per cent of the usual sales, which is somewhere around Rs 24 crore,” Paras Anand, marketing and sales director of Sanspareils Greenlands (SG), told this daily. SG is the official ball supplier of BCCI.

The board ordered 72 pink balls from them when India played their first day-night Test against Bangladesh last year. Anand, though, said he cannot divulge details of the number of balls supplied to BCCI annually, but informed that they have not supplied balls since March. The official website of the board, bcci.tv, however, sheds some light on the demand and supply cycle. As per the website, the BCCI made payments to SG eight times since January 2019, with the highest amount being Rs 75.80 lakh in February this year and the lowest being Rs 34.57 lakh in March last year.

The last payment to the tune of Rs 35.36 lakh was made in June. Anand believes the figures can jump somewhere between 50-60 per cent if cricketing activities resume in the country. “IPL may act as a booster, but activities need to resume.” Sareen Sports (SS) Industries, which primarily manufacture bats and balls apart from other cricket equipment, has also witnessed a huge fall in sales. Jatin Sareen, managing director of SS, said team sports especially cricket has suffered the most.

“Since the lockdown was lifted, figures are between 10-15 per cent of normal sales. Shops were closed for months. Even now, lockdown is imposed on weekends in some states.” The company exports equipment to Australia, UK, USA, South Africa, Canada, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. It also manufactures products for international companies. Sareen, however, informed that SS has stopped exporting goods for now. “IPL has created excitement but the future is uncertain,” he asserted.

Somi Kohli, the owner of BAS (Beat All Sports), echoed the same. “Sales have dropped by 70 per cent. It can only improve if schools reopen and cricketing activities resume.” Kohli, who sponsored MS Dhoni’s first kit, added that they started exporting goods to South Africa and Australia but with new cases Down Under, exports have gone down once again.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus impact Lockdown impact cricket equipment Cricket Balls cricket bat
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File | EPS)
Get Well Soon: Ilaiyaraja, Rajnikanth and others pray together for SP Balasubrahmanyam
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp