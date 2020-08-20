Learning curve & chance to carve own name for Sai Kishore

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With pitches in the UAE expected to be on the slower side, spinners might be sought after players in the IPL beginning on September 19. Chennai Super Kings, one of the most successful sides, have seven spinners in their ranks.

Tamil Nadu’s Sai Kishore, who is the latest addition to the CSK roster, believes their side has a lot of variety in attack and wishes to learn from MS Dhoni. “We have variety and experience in bowling, particularly in the spin department.

Barring me, all spinners have international experience. I would like to learn how they bowl to different types of batsmen in different situations. IPL is a notch higher than domestic cricket. I would like to observe and incorporate useful elements into my game,’’ he said.

The lockdown was not easy for players, as they were denied the chance to have nets. “It was boring. I was just able to train and there was no chance to have proper practice. I am looking forward to working on basics and getting a ‘match feel’ at the camp,’’ said the 23-year old.

Is he mentally prepared, if given a chance? “I have been waiting for an opportunity to play in IPL. If given an opportunity, I will try to do well. I am mentally prepared. One of my strengths is reading the batsman’s mind and improvise. If I get a chance, I will give it my best shot.” CSK leave for Dubai on Friday.