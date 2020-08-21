STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

IPL quarantine: Confined to hotel room, players use balcony to interact, light workout on day one

While Royals' squad completed its day 1 testing as per BCCI's Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) at the airport itself, KXIP went for a repeat test on Friday.

Published: 21st August 2020 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2020 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By PTI

DUBAI: Restricted to their rooms for six days, players who have landed in the UAE for the IPL, spent their opening day talking to each other through 'balconies' besides following a fitness plan handed out by the teams' trainers.

Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab players arrived in Dubai on Thursday evening while Kolkata Knight Riders landed in Abu Dhabi in the night.

While Royals' squad completed its day 1 testing as per BCCI's Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) at the airport itself, KXIP went for a repeat test on Friday.

As per the BCCI SOP, testing will be done on day 1, 3 and 6 and after that teams can start training for the league, beginning September 19.

Since no one is allowed to step out of the room in the six-day isolation period, players made full use of their dedicated balconies to speak to each other but following all social distancing guidelines.

The Royals have demarcated the outdoor area which a player cannot use if his next door teammate too is outside.

"The players can use the outdoor area alternately. For example, I can't be in the balcony when the player next door too is outside but I can be out with the player in the following room," a team source told PTI.

KXIP players can talk to their immediate neighbour while using the balcony but the heat in Dubai would ensure they do it in daytime.

Royals pacer Jaydev Unadkat also posted a video on social media, covering his first morning in Dubai.

Going by the video, he has an air cycle in his room to keep him in shape and he used the outdoor area for his Yoga session.

Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers and Mumbai Indians left for UAE on Friday.

Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad players will leave India over the weekend.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajasthan Royals Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheese being packed for deliveries at Vallamborsa cheese shop. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Burrata, Bocconcino and more: Bengaluru monks turn into cheesemakers
A Covid hospital that is portable, foldable and deployable!
Gallery
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Leftwing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continues | World Photography Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp