MS Dhoni swaps business class seat with economy class passenger during flight to UAE

A video featuring MS Dhoni sitting in economy class during his flight from Chennai to UAE has surfaced.

Published: 22nd August 2020 06:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 08:18 PM

MS Dhoni at Chennai Airport before leaving to UAE

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni at Chennai Airport before leaving to UAE. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: MS Dhoni has won several hearts, both on and off the cricket field, due to his performances in a stellar international career and his down-to-earth attitude.

An example of his humble nature was seen recently when Dhoni, en route to the UAE for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with his Chennai Super Kings teammates, swapped his business class seat with an economy class passenger. Dhoni had apparently done so as the passenger's legs were 'too long' to fit in an economy class seat.

A Twitter user by the name of George uploaded a video of the flight claiming the same. The man claiming so looked like a CSK staffer himself. In the video, the former India captain is also seen having a chat with Suresh Raina and some of his other CSK teammates.

"When a man who's seen it all, done it all in Cricket tells you, 'Your legs are too long, sit in my seat (Business Class), I'll sit in Economy.' The skipper never fails to amaze me. @msdhoni," the tweet read.

On August 15, the 39-year-old announced his retirement from international cricket via a social media post, thus bringing an end to an illustrious career spanning 16 years.

Dhoni will be leading CSK with an aim to win a fourth IPL title when the tournament starts from September 19.

