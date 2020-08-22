STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
We're proud of you hitman: BCCI congratulates Rohit Sharma on Khel Ratna Award

Rohit has become just the fourth cricketer who will be conferred the prestigious award after Sachin Tendulkar (1997-98), MS Dhoni (2007) and Virat Kohli (2018).

Published: 22nd August 2020 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Rohit Sharma. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has congratulated star opener Rohit Sharma who has been chosen for this year's Khel Ratna Award, country's highest sporting honour.

India's limited-overs vice-captain had an outstanding 2019 where he scored 1,490 runs in ODIs at an average of 57.30 and also finished as the highest run-getter in the 2019 World Cup with five centuries in the tournament. He was also promoted as an opener in Test cricket where he made 556 runs in five matches.

"Congratulations Rohit Sharma for being conferred with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, 2020, India's highest sporting honor. He is only the fourth Indian cricketer to receive this award. We are proud of you, Hitman!" said BCCI in a tweet.

"Congratulations on being conferred with the prestigious #KhelRatnaAward partner! Proud of you bro," said Shikhar Dhawan.

"A record-breaking 5 centuries at the World Cup & a smashing debut as a Test opener. Highest sporting honour of India - Rohit Sharma is now a #RajivGandhiKhelRatna awardee," tweeted his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians.

Meanwhile, pacer Ishant Sharma and women's team all-rounder Deepti Sharma have been chosen for the Arjuna Award. Ishant picked up 25 wickets in six Tests last year at an impressive average of 15.56.

On the other hand, Deepti, who was part of the side that reached the Women's T20 World Cup final in Australia, picked up 19 wickets in T20Is and 15 wickets in ODIs last year.

"Congratulations to our senior most Test bowler Ishant Sharma for winning the prestigious Arjuna Award for 2020. Keep going, champ!" BCCI tweeted.

In another tweet, BCCI wrote, "Congratulations to our all-rounder Deepti Sharma on being conferred upon with the prestigious Arjuna Award for 2020. May you continue soaring new heights."

Head coach Ravi Shastri tweeted: "Congratulations! The SHARMAAAAAS - Well done Ro for Khel Ratna and Ishi for Arjuna - Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma."

The award ceremony will be held virtually on August 29 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

