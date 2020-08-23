STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals' Indian players depart for UAE

The Indian contingent had assembled at Mumbai, and the players had taken COVID-19 tests on Saturday.

The Indian players of the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals on Sunday left for UAE for the upcoming edition of the tournament. (Twitter Photo)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Indian players of the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals on Sunday left for UAE for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

Since the results of all came back as negative, the entire unit departed for the UAE.

Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, and Kings XI Punjab have already reached the UAE for the upcoming edition of the IPL.

As per the Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs), the BCCI has already told the franchises that the players have to undergo a mandatory seven-day quarantine period after arriving in the UAE.

As per SOPs issued by the BCCI, the players have to undergo RT-PCR tests on Day 1, 3, and 6 of the quarantine phase and then they will be entering the bio-bubble provided they test negative on all three occasions.

The 13th edition of the IPL will be played for 53 days, from September 19 to November 10, across three venues -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.

The final match is scheduled to be played on a weekday, i.e. Tuesday, for the first time in the history of the T20 tournament.

This time, both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual. 

