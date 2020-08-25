STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

James Anderson: England's King of Swing

Anderson made his England debut in Melbourne in December 2002, taking a modest 1-46 in six overs but he improved on the tour and won himself a place in England's squad for the 2003 World Cup.

Published: 25th August 2020 09:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2020 09:38 PM   |  A+A-

England's James Anderson celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Azhar Ali, his 600th Test match wicket. (Photo | AFP)

England's James Anderson celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Azhar Ali, his 600th Test match wicket. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

SOUTHAMPTON: James Anderson did something no other paceman has achieved when he dismissed Pakistan captain Azhar Ali in Southampton on Tuesday to reach 600 Test wickets.

After fellow England quick Fred Trueman became the first bowler to take 300 Test wickets, a then astonishing figure, in 1964, he was asked whether he thought anyone would ever break his record.

Trueman replied: "Aye, but whoever does will be bloody tired."

If anyone could sympathise with those sentiments it is the 38-year-old Anderson, now appearing in his 156th Test.

What Trueman could not have foreseen was the increase in the number of Test nations and matches that would take place in the intervening years.

And unlike Trueman, a stalwart performer for Yorkshire, the advent of England central contracts means Anderson has not had to bowl hundreds of overs for Lancashire alongside his international commitments. 

But nothing should detract from Anderson's endurance or skill.

He burst on the scene as a 20-year-old when, after just three limited-overs county games, he was summoned to Australia for a one-day international series.

Anderson made his England debut in Melbourne in December 2002, taking a modest 1-46 in six overs but he improved on the tour and won himself a place in England's squad for the 2003 World Cup.

He made his Test debut at Lord's later that year, taking 26 wickets in seven Tests against Zimbabwe and South Africa.

But his form wavered and for a time Anderson found himself reduced to bowling at cones during England practice sessions.

ALSO READ | England's James Anderson becomes first fast bowler to take 600 Test wickets

A stress fracture kept Anderson on the outside looking in as England, under the captaincy of Michael Vaughan, assembled the pace attack of Stephen Harmison, Matthew Hoggard, Andrew Flintoff and Simon Jones that would help them win the celebrated 2005 Ashes series.

Anderson's distinctive action was also subjected to some unwelcome interference from coaches concerned over a potential risk of injury.

But he was back for England's miserable 5-0 Ashes series loss in Australia in 2006/07, taking just five wickets at an average of 82.60.

For some pundits, that series damned Anderson forever as a bowler who thrived in home, swing-friendly conditions but he learned from that experience and an overseas record of 194 wickets at 33.36 in 61 Tests is an impressive return.

Anderson tried to develop a more aggressive persona of "Jimmy" when taking the new ball against the world's best batsmen before realising that, as many great West Indies fast bowlers had before him, he did not need to say too much in the middle.

A key moment in his career came in 2008 when, after a 189-run defeat by New Zealand in the first Test in Hamilton, then-England coach Peter Moores dropped Hoggard and Harmison and gave Anderson the new ball for the Wellington Test.

Attack leader

Anderson took five wickets in the first innings and was then the unchallenged leader of England's attack.

He played a key role in England's only Ashes triumph in Australia of recent times, taking 24 wickets at 26 during their 2010/11 success.

And when, in 2012, England achieved a rare series win in India, MS Dhoni said Anderson had been the difference between the two teams.

By now he had formed a hugely productive new-ball partnership with Stuart Broad, whose ability to seam the ball complements Anderson's late swing through the air.

And the fact England decided to end Anderson's white-ball career after the 2015 World Cup has helped extend his longevity as a Test bowler.

In September 2018 he surpassed Glenn McGrath's 563 wickets to become Test cricket's most successful fast bowler.

The sheer physical strain of his trade saw Anderson break a rib bowling against South Africa at Cape Town in January, yet he still bowled 37 overs in the match, taking seven wickets.

Anderson has become increasingly savvy in his dealings with the media -- when it was suggested on Twitter that he was on the wane this month, he held a press conference in which he made it clear he was far from finished.

And while the paceman has mellowed, there were flashes of temper when three catches were dropped off his bowling on Sunday.

Even so Anderson still took 5-65 -- his 29th five-wicket haul in Tests. Only one seamer, New Zealand's Richard Hadlee, has claimed more.

Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan's record of 800 Test wickets may be beyond even Anderson but his place in cricket history is secure.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
James Anderson Azhar Ali King of Swing England
India Matters
Senior lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Prashant Bhushan case: Here are some of the dramatic arguments, observations made in SC
Microsoft (File photo| AP)
Microsoft introduces Hindi, Indian English to Neural Text-to-Speech service
Health workers collect swab samples for coronavirus through rapid antigen tests in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
‘Spike in cases result of under-diagnosis’
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
No needles, COVID vaccine can be administered as nasal drops, spray: US researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tower Bridge crossing the River Thames is stuck open, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers stunned as the iconic river crossing remains open, in London (Photo | AP)
COVID19 Impact: Global tourism lost USD 320 Billion in five months
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force continues rescue operations at the site of building collapse in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Building Collapse: Death toll crosses 10, many missing in Raigad
Gallery
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
The longest football season's final match saw the clash of two sides equally matched on every level. It was Kingsley Coman who broke the deadlock to snatch the match from PSG and make history. Here are some pictures which capture the raw emotions on both sides after the match. (Photos | AFP)
Raw emotions: Glory for Bayern and pain for PSG in Champions League final
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp