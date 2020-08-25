Jay Shah letter says BCCI state unit officials not invited to initial part of IPL

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Due to restrictions on movement inside the bio-safety bubble during the IPL, the BCCI has decided against inviting state association officials to the UAE for at least the first half of the tournament. Usually, state unit presidents and secretaries are present on the inaugural day, other than the play-offs and final. The BCCI hopes to have them over for the later stages.

In a letter to the state associations, which is in possession of The New Indian Express, BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday said, "Restriction on physical presence is the best way to avoid contracting and spreading the deadly virus and after a long-fought battle, this is yet another sacrifice that we are forced to make." The IPL will be played in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah from September 19 to November 10.

The opening ceremony of the IPL usually sees a rousing celebration, with live performances by film stars and fireworks. The BCCI top brass are present on that day and the day of the first match with state association officials. During other matches also, officials of the board and states are seen in different venues on invitation from host associations. The play-offs and finals are another occasion for them to come together.

Things are different this time. There will be regular COVID-19 tests. Teams and everyone else involved with the matches will be in a bio-secured bubble covering the hotels, playing and practice arenas. Nobody will be allowed to leave or enter the bio-bubble without fulfilling conditions laid by the BCCI in accordance with rules in the UAE.

"Owing to some stringent restrictions on the movement of people and on account of the protocols put in place by us which includes the creation of several bio-secure bubbles to minimize the damage caused by COVID-19, we would not be able to have our annual gathering, at least at the beginning of the tournament," Shah's letter read.

The secretary assured the officials that the BCCI will do its best to fly them in for the later stages of the competition. "As we take our first steps towards the resumption of cricket, let me assure you that we are pulling out all stops and making every effort to secure your presence for the crucial play-off stage... I am hopeful that till the time we reach the play-off week, we would have more relaxations on travel and interactions, which would allow us to have you all travel to the UAE."