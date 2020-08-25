STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ollie Pope to undergo shoulder scan after getting injured in third Test against Pakistan

The 22-year-old Surrey batsman had been sidelined for three months after he underwent surgery on the same shoulder last year.

Published: 25th August 2020 01:57 PM

England's Ollie Pope reacts after being dismissed by Pakistan's Yasir Shah during the first day of the third cricket Test match between England and Pakistan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SOUTHAMPTON: England batsman Ollie Pope is set to undergo a scan on his left shoulder, which he hurt while fielding on day four of the final Test against Pakistan here.

The 22-year-old Surrey batsman had been sidelined for three months after he underwent surgery on the same shoulder last year.

Pope had dived to save a boundary off a Stuart Broad delivery and had to leave the field immediately with James Bracey cominf on as a substitute fielder in his place.

"He's obviously banged his shoulder again, so he will go for a scan on that, and we'll assess from there, really," head coach Chris Silverwood was quoted as saying by 'ESPNCricinfo'.

"We'll know more once he's had a scan," he added.

Pope scored three runs in England's first innings and was dismissed by spinner Yasir Shah.

England went on to pile up 583 for eight runs before declaring the innings.

Pakistan are 100 for two following on after being bowled out for 273.

