STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Rajasthan Royals become first IPL side to introduce virtual coaching

The aim is to enhance the skills of every cricketer, playing professionally or for recreation, across all countries and age groups.

Published: 26th August 2020 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2020 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Royals players in action. (FIle | EPS)

By PTI

DUBAI: Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday became the first IPL franchise to introduce virtual coaching by setting up a digital cricket academy application named 'The Pavilion - where player meets coach'.

The aim is to enhance the skills of every cricketer, playing professionally or for recreation, across all countries and age groups.

The app has been built by Yellow Panther Technology Private Limited.

It is based on proprietary technology that allows coaches to annotate on the player's video, use a split screen to display and compare videos side-by-side, while providing audio and video feedback along the way.

The free to download app (available on Android and IOS) is open to all budding cricketers who will get personal feedback on their game from the Royals first-team coaches, including Amol Muzumdar, Sairaj Bahutule, Dishant Yagnik and Steffan Jones to name a few.

The users will also have access to a content hub of drills and tips from the Rajasthan Royals coaching team and Rajasthan Royals UK Academy Director Sid Lahiri.

Rajasthan Royals' chief operating officer, Jake Lush McCrum, said, "Current times have changed the way we learn, in all disciplines.

"Through our exciting digital initiative we aim to open up a new dimension of learning for all cricketers and students of the game around the globe.

"We are hoping to develop an array of talented young cricketers through learning at home, providing them with the best of virtual facilities."

The basic features of the app will be free and available to all users.

The personal consultations and feedback from the coaches will be charged at nominal rates.

All proceeds from the digital academy for the first month will be donated to Royal Rajasthan Foundation (the CSR arm of the team).

In future versions, the app will not only expand its cricket coaching features, but will also focus on other aspects of the sport including mental and physical health, merchandising, and education.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19 can affect almost all organs, symptoms maybe unrelated to lungs: Experts
Accenture (File photo)
Accenture to fire 10,000 employees in India as businesses slow down
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records highest single-day spike of 75,760 COVID-19 cases
Indian Army trucks move towards Ladakh via Leh-Manali Highway on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Massive Chinese build-up along Line of Actual Control

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Highlining during COVID: Bengaluru boys find a hack to pursue their passion
The first coronavirus case in the state was detected on May 25. (Representational Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Why India's highest single-day case spike should worry you
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp