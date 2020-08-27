STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dhoni is most inspirational captain in 50 years of global cricket, says Australia great Greg Chappell

Chappell also disclosed that he would throw many challenges at Dhoni and the Indian would love to live up to those.

Published: 27th August 2020 07:56 PM

Indian_cricketer_MS_Dhoni_AFP

Indian cricketer MS Dhoni (File | AFP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Charismatic Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the "most inspirational captain" of international cricket in the last 50 years, along with legends Englands Michael Brearley, Australians Ian Chappell and Mark Taylor, and Clive Lloyd of the West Indies, says Aussie great Greg Chappell in an Exclusive Interview with IANS without words.

Clearly mightily impressed by Dhoni's game, Chappell, who was India coach during the first two years of Dhoni's international career (2005-2007), also revealed that the wicket-keeper-batsman "exceeded" all his expectations and was "best Indian captain that I have seen".

Chappell, 72, said that Dhoni had "immense skills" and loved to compete. He disclosed that he would throw many challenges at him and the Indian would love to live up to those, on way to becoming "one of the great all-rounders of his era". On the lighter side, the legendary Aussie revealed that he enjoyed Dhoni's "humour and cheeky manner".

Excerpts from the Exclusive Interview:

Q: How was your experience with Dhoni the cricketer and Dhoni the person?

A: My experience with Dhoni the cricketer and Dhoni the person were positive. He was very easy to work with because he was open and forthright. There was no false modesty with Dhoni; if he thought he could do something, he was confident enough to say that he could.

Q: You have always praised Dhoni's cricketing acumen. What, according to you, were the outstanding features of his game?

A: The outstanding feature was his self-belief. He stood out amongst his peers with his confidence and his directness. MS was not interested in 'games'. He liked to be dealt with in a direct way and he responded in kind.

Q: Where would you place him as a cricketer and as a national captain in the annals of the global list?

A: In my opinion, he is the best Indian captain that I have seen and I would put him in the highest bracket of captains and leaders in the game in my experience. He is up there with Michael Brearley, Ian Chappell, Mark Taylor, and Clive Lloyd as the most inspirational captains of the past 50 years.

Q: What were the most satisfying moments -- both on- and off-field -- spending with Dhoni that you cherish?

A: I enjoyed Dhoni's humour and cheeky manner. He was a good competitor who loved a challenge. I enjoyed challenging him to be the best player that he could be.

Q: Did Dhoni the cricketer live up to your expectations when you were India coach? Did he execute your plans on the field of play?A: He exceeded any expectations that I had and he may have exceeded his own expectations. It is a great credit to him that he utilised his immense skills to become one of the great all-rounders of his era and an inspirational leader.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni Greg Chappell
