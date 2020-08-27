STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
England without injured Jason Roy for T20s against Pakistan

England didn't say if a replacement would be called up for Roy.

Published: 27th August 2020 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2020 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

England's Jason Roy attends a nets session at The Oval, London, Wednesday Sept. 11, 2019.

England's Jason Roy (File Photo | AP )

By PTI

MANCHESTER: England will be without one of its most explosive batsmen for the upcoming Twenty20 series against Pakistan after Jason Roy was ruled out of all three matches because of a left side strain.

The opener was hurt during practice at Old Trafford this week, and had a scan on Wednesday which revealed the injury.

Roy will remain with the England squad and look to recover in time for the white-ball series against Australia in Southampton starting Sept. 4 with the first of three T20s.

England's first T20 against Pakistan is on Friday, followed by further games on Sunday and Tuesday.

Comments

