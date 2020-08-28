STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

IPL 2020: CSK staff members, current India bowler test positive for COVID-19

According to the BCCI's SOP, all those who test positive are mandated to go through an additional seven-day quarantine.

Published: 28th August 2020 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2020 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A current India limited-overs cricketer is among multiple members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent who have tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the franchise to extend its quarantine period in Dubai ahead of the IPL.

An league source revealed that all COVID-19 positive results came during day 1, 3 and 6 of testing after the contingent's landing in Dubai.

The IPL is due to begin on September 19.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

"Yes, a right-arm medium fast bowler, who has recently played for India, along with a few staff members have tested positive for COVID-19," a senior IPL source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"As far as we know, one of the senior-most officials of the CSK management and his wife, and at least two members of their social media team are also COVID-19 positive," he added.

The development has forced CSK to extend the quarantine period for the touring party till September 1.

According to the BCCI's Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), all those who test positive are mandated to go through an additional seven-day quarantine.

They can enter the bio-secure bubble only after returning negative in tests to be conducted after the extended isolation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BCCI Chennai Super Kings COVID 19 coronavirus player positive IPL 2020 Dubai
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andaman and Nicobar Islands. (File photo | EPS)
COVID19 hits remote Andamanese tribe: 10 out of 50 positive
Barcelona's Lionel Messi (Photo | AP)
Explained: Why did the Messi-Barcelona love affair break down?
Gallery
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
PSG, Bayern Munich players dominate leader boards as the longest European season finally coming to a close in Lisbon. From Lewandowski to Di Maria, checkout the top performers of the season here. (Photos | Agencies)
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 stats: Top scorer, most assists, clean sheets and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp