Cricketer Suresh Raina's relative killed in attack by robbers in Punjab, family injured

At the time of the attack, they were sleeping at the terrace of their house.

Published: 29th August 2020 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina (File | AP)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A 58-year-old uncle of cricketer Suresh Raina died while four members of his family sustained injuries allegedly in an attack by robbers in Punjab's Pathankot district.

The deceased has been identified as Ashok Kumar, a government contractor.

According to police, the incident took place at Thariyal village in Punjab's Pathankot on the night intervening August 19 and 20.

Kumar's elder brother Shyam Lal confirmed that the victim was the cricketer's uncle.

He said Raina is expected to visit the village.

Earlier, a senior police official had said they can't confirm the victim's relationship with the cricketer.

According to police, three to four members of the notorious 'Kale Kachhewala' gang had come with an intention to loot, attacked Ashok Kumar and his family members at their house in Thariyal village near Madhopur of Pathankot.

At the time of the attack, they were sleeping on the terrace of their house.

Ashok Kumar suffered head injuries and died on the same night, police said.

Confirming Kumar's death, Pathankot Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana had earlier said he had no confirmation about the victim's relation with the cricketer.

"We are investigating the matter," said the SSP.

According to police, robbers decamped with some cash and gold from the house.

Kumar's 80-year-old mother Satya Devi, his wife Asha Devi, sons Apin and Kuashal suffered injuries, said police.

While Satya Devi has been discharged from hospital, others are still undergoing treatment, said Pathankot Superintendent of Police Prabhjot Singh Virk.

