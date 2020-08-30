Here's why MS Dhoni owes Rs 1,800 to Jharkhand State Cricket Association

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: For someone whose net worth is in crores, owing Rs 1800 may look a bit ludicrous. And if the name is MS Dhoni, then it gets more intriguing.

But this is what a Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) annual report revealed.

The former India skipper Dhoni, whose net worth figure as of March 2020 was estimated to be around Rs 800 crore, owes the amount to the JSCA. This figure is listed in the 2019-20 annual report of the state unit released on Sunday during its online annual general meeting.

It was learnt that the due amount is 18 per cent GST on Dhoni's life membership fee, which is Rs 10,000.

"It's (due) GST remaining on Dhoni's life membership. We already had a discussion with him in this regard," Sanjay Sahay, JSCA secretary, told The New Indian Express.

A proposal to make the Chennai Super Kings skipper life member of the state association was placed before the committee of management in September last year and the same was approved next month in the annual general meeting of the association. The 39-year-old was eventually given life membership last month.

Interestingly, the virtual meeting began with Sahay speaking on Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket earlier this month and wishing him luck for his future endeavours.

