JSCA appoints ex-Madhya Pradesh HC Chief Justice Rafat Alam as ombudsman for 2020-2021

Firoz Mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) on Sunday held its annual general meeting (AGM) online and appointed Justice Rafat Alam, former Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, as ombudsman for the year 2020-21.

He replaced Justice MY Eqbal, whose term had ended. Senior and junior men's selection committees apart from women's selection sub-committee were also formed in the virtual meeting which was attended by 450 members, said JSCA secretary Sanjay Sahay.

Earlier, Baroda Cricket Association had also organised the AGM virtually.

"We also discussed the proposed T20 tournament scheduled to be held from September 10-27 at JSCA International Stadium Complex. We are awaiting approval from the BCCI before finalising the details," Sahay told The New Indian Express.

Jharkhand government had already given permission to the association to organise the tournament.

President Dr Nafis Akhtar Khan presided over the meeting, which was also attended virtually by vice-president Ajay Nath Shahdeo, treasurer Partha Sarathi Sen and joint-secretary Rajiv Badhan.

Former Bihar Ranji Trophy player Ashok Ghosh was appointed chairman of the senior men's selection committee.

Other members of the committee are Dhananjay Singh, Brajesh Roy and Shahid Arfi. Similarly, Milan Dutta, ex-Bihar cricketer, will lead the junior selection committee, which also comprises Shashi Bhushan

Chaubey, Manoj Yadav and Subroto Ghosh.

The women's selection sub-committee will be headed by Subroto Das. Jai Kumar Sinha, Nishi Kant Mohanty and Kavita Ray are other members of the committee.

"Minutes of the last year's AGM and special general meeting (SGM) were approved. Annual report of 2019-20 and audited accounts and balance sheet of the same financial year were also adopted during the meeting," informed Sahay.