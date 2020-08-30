STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

JSCA appoints ex-Madhya Pradesh HC Chief Justice Rafat Alam as ombudsman for 2020-2021

Senior and junior men's selection committees apart from women's selection sub-committee were also formed in the virtual meeting which was attended by 450 members, said JSCA secretary Sanjay Sahay.

Published: 30th August 2020 08:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2020 09:00 PM   |  A+A-

JSCA logo

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) on Sunday held its annual general meeting (AGM) online and appointed Justice Rafat Alam, former Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, as ombudsman for the year 2020-21.

He replaced Justice MY Eqbal, whose term had ended. Senior and junior men's selection committees apart from women's selection sub-committee were also formed in the virtual meeting which was attended by 450 members, said JSCA secretary Sanjay Sahay.

Earlier, Baroda Cricket Association had also organised the AGM virtually.

"We also discussed the proposed T20 tournament scheduled to be held from September 10-27 at JSCA International Stadium Complex. We are awaiting approval from the BCCI before finalising the details," Sahay told The New Indian Express.

Jharkhand government had already given permission to the association to organise the tournament.

President Dr Nafis Akhtar Khan presided over the meeting, which was also attended virtually by vice-president Ajay Nath Shahdeo, treasurer Partha Sarathi Sen and joint-secretary Rajiv Badhan.

Former Bihar Ranji Trophy player Ashok Ghosh was appointed chairman of the senior men's selection committee.

Other members of the committee are Dhananjay Singh, Brajesh Roy and Shahid Arfi. Similarly, Milan Dutta, ex-Bihar cricketer, will lead the junior selection committee, which also comprises Shashi Bhushan
Chaubey, Manoj Yadav and Subroto Ghosh.

The women's selection sub-committee will be headed by Subroto Das. Jai Kumar Sinha, Nishi Kant Mohanty and Kavita Ray are other members of the committee.

"Minutes of the last year's AGM and special general meeting (SGM) were approved. Annual report of 2019-20 and audited accounts and balance sheet of the same financial year were also adopted during the meeting," informed Sahay.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
JSCA Jharkhand State Cricket Association Madhya Pradesh High Court
India Matters
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Over 1 lakh coronavirus cases in Karnataka without contact or travel history
A fleet of 108 ambulance driving through Anna Salai as part of the rehearsal of launch of 108 numbers of ambulances. (Photo | Debadatta Mullick/EPS)
Chennai continues to witness spurt in COVID-19 cases; Alandur new hotspot?
The burnt car at Ruchika Market. (Photo| EPS)
Sanitiser on dashboard suspected of setting car ablaze at Bhubaneswar
For representational purposes
Selective abortions may lead to 6.8 million fewer girls by 2030, says study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Will pay Re 1 fine, but also pursue legal remedies: Prashant Bhushan on SC verdict
A view of the bridge on Wainganga river in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni that collapsed following heavy rains on Sunday | PTI
Rains 2020: 14 dead, Flood like situation in central MP
Gallery
The 13th President of India President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31, 2020. He was undergoing treatment for removal of a blood clot in his brain at Army’s Research and Referral Hospital. At the hospital, the ex-president also tested positive for coronavirus. sits near tulips at the Mughal Gardens during a press preview in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
India mourns as former president and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp