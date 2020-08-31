STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IPL a chance for RCB's Washington Sundar to further his progress: MSK Prasad

Washington has opened the bowling for India in T20 games on several occasions. Prasad has been impressed by what he has observed so far.

Published: 31st August 2020

Tamil Nadu cricketer Washington Sundar

Tamil Nadu cricketer Washington Sundar (Photo | PTI)

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Former India player and chairman of the senior national selection committee MSK Prasad predicts a bright future for Royal Challengers Bangalore's Washington Sundar.

His confidence stems from the fact that the Tamil Nadu player is hard-working by nature, has the ability to adapt and has intelligence beyond his age.

Prasad insisted that Washington would settle down with the Indian team and has a good chance to play the next T20 World Cup. Tamil Nadu coach, D Vasu, backed Washington to do well in the IPL.

"Washington Sundar is a hard-working cricketer. He has done well for India whenever given an opportunity. We have seen his talent and potential and he has been constantly trying to improve himself. He is a very good T20  bowler,'' complimented Prasad.

Washington has opened the bowling for India in T20 games on several occasions. Prasad has been impressed by what he has observed so far.

"We have to appreciate the youngster's effort. Opening the bowling in T20 is not easy when you have batsman ready to go at the bowling from ball one. The fact that he has done reasonably well while opening the bowling shows his calibre as a bowler. It also shows how much the captain trusts him and how important he is for the team. He has the ability to adapt and bowl at any time,'' praised the former India wicketkeeper.

The IPL is set to begin from September 19 and the team from Bengaluru team looks promising. "This (IPL) is a good opportunity for him to make an impact. From what I have seen he is an intelligent bowler and a decent batsman lower down the order. I have a feeling that he will settle down with the Indian team and find a place in the T20 World Cup next year,'' opined Prasad.

Coming to the IPL, all players are bound to be rusty and Vasu insisted that Washington must focus on his rhythm and then consolidate.

"He (Washington) should first get into his rhythm, be consistent with the bat and ball and do the things he is confident of executing,'' opined Vasu.

"Once you start practising you can slowly shed the rustiness.  But most important is how you bowl in a match. Washington needs to bowl as per the captain's instruction and the game situation. He should try to get more variations in his bowling and always look to get a   breakthrough,'' said Vasu.

Washington is a top order batsman when he plays for Tamil Nadu, but as mentioned earlier, bats down the order for the national team. He has adapted to the change so far.

"Washington is a solid batsman. He needs to hit more hard down the ground and also hit over the top in the 'V' to be effective as a batsman in T20,'' Vasu said.

