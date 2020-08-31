STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Wrong message: Inzamam condemns Misbah's body language during England T20I

Inzamam said such reactions sends a negative message to the team which was still battling in the middle.

Published: 31st August 2020 04:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2020 04:51 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq

Pakistan chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LAHORE: Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq has slammed coach-cum-selector Misbah-ul-Haq for his negative body language during Pakistan's defeat in the second T20 International against England on Sunday.

England chased down a stiff 196-run target losing only five wickets.

With England going strong at 65 for no loss, Misbah was seen sitting with his hands over his face and holding his head in disappointment.

Inzamam said such reactions sends a negative message to the team which was still battling in the middle.

"During the fifth over of England innings, when Pakistan were bowling their Powerplay overs and had conceded 40-45 runs, the camera kept showing Misbah and he had his hands on his head, which suggested that something really bad had happened," Inzamam said in his YouTube channel.

MATCH REPORT |  Eoin Morgan leads England to win over Pakistan in second T20I

"There were still 155-160 runs to go, the match could have gone in anyone's favour, but you are sending a message that suggests that you have done something wrong.

"You can have a proper discussion after the game, but if you respond like this during the match, then this will have a bad effect on the team."

Inzaman said it is important to send "positive vibes" irrespective of the match situation.

"No matter what happens during the match, only positive vibes should go out from the dressing room. It's very important. We are T20 champions. If we're losing in that (format), it's a cause of worry."

The 50-year-old Inzamam, who scored 8830 runs in 120 Tests and 11739 runs in 378 ODIs, also drew a comparison between Misbah and former coach Mickey Arthur, who was shown the door following Pakistan's disappointing World Cup campaign last year.

"Mickey Arthur used to respond in the same way," said Inzamam, who was the chief selector when Arthur served as the chief coach.

"Whenever I used to go to watch series and talk to players, they used to complain a lot that Arthur's similar antics affected them negatively."

Pakistan have already lost the three-Test series 1-0 and are currently 0-1 behind England in the T20I series.

Stay up to date on all the latest Cricket news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
England vs Pakistan Inzamam ul Haq Misbah ul Haq Pakistan coach
India Matters
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Over 1 lakh coronavirus cases in Karnataka without contact or travel history
A fleet of 108 ambulance driving through Anna Salai as part of the rehearsal of launch of 108 numbers of ambulances. (Photo | Debadatta Mullick/EPS)
Chennai continues to witness spurt in COVID-19 cases; Alandur new hotspot?
The burnt car at Ruchika Market. (Photo| EPS)
Sanitiser on dashboard suspected of setting car ablaze at Bhubaneswar
For representational purposes
Selective abortions may lead to 6.8 million fewer girls by 2030, says study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Unlock 4: Buses, malls, temples to open up in Tamil Nadu
Former President Pranab Mukherjee. ( Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: A consensus builder who left an imprint on modern India
Gallery
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
The 13th President of India President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on August 31, 2020. He was undergoing treatment for removal of a blood clot in his brain at Army’s Research and Referral Hospital. At the hospital, the ex-president also tested positive f
India mourns as former president and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee passes away at 84
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp