Lockdown headache for Maharashtra’s BCCI trio

Published: 02nd December 2020 11:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 11:58 PM   |  A+A-

By Firoz Mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Due to strict lockdown norms in Maharashtra, three cricket associations from the state — Mumbai, Maharashtra and Vidarbha — are in trouble as far as their participation in the proposed domestic season is concerned. They have mailed their preferences to the BCCI, but are still unsure about selection trials, practice and training of players because the state government has not allowed outdoor sporting activities yet.

“We have chosen Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s and apprised BCCI of our decision. But given the situation in Vidarbha, we have requested the board to help us in getting special permission from the state government to hold selection trials and training,” Anand Jaiswal, Vidarbha Cricket Association president, told The New Indian Express

Jaiswal is awaiting BCCI’s response and feels the team has to compete unprepared if the state government doesn’t relent and the season begins with the T20s on December 20, as the BCCI has proposed.

The BCCI has given the 38 state associations four options: Only Ranji Trophy, only T20s, Ranji Trophy & T20s, T20s and one-dayers. They have been asked to reply by December 2. It has also set tentative dates for these tournaments — December 20-January 11 for T20s, January 11-March 18 for Ranji Trophy and January 11-February 7 for one-dayers.

Maharashtra Cricket Association and Mumbai Cricket Association have chosen T20s and Vijay Hazare Trophy but are following different strategies to ensure that their teams can participate in these. “No outdoor sporting activities have started in the state due to Covid-19 regulations. We are working on options so that our players get much-need practice ahead of the tournaments. We have some options like indoor academies but will finalise once the BCCI announces its 
the decision,” Mumbai association secretary Sanjay Naik said.

The Maharashtra units agree with Saurashtra, which has requested BCCI to start the season in January. “Players need at least 40 days before competitive cricket, especially after coming out of a break of more than eight months. At the moment, we are waiting for the BCCI to announce its final decision. If it still goes ahead with the December 20 start, then we might send players to some other state for trials and practice,” said Riyaz Bagwan, Maharashtra Cricket Association secretary.

