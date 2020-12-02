STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No league semis if T20 begins on Dec 20

Fate of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association’s (TNCA) first division league semifinals slated for December 7 and 9 hangs in the balance.

Image used for representational purpose

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Fate of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association’s (TNCA) first division league semifinals slated for December 7 and 9 hangs in the balance. With the BCCI looking to start the domestic season with the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s on December 20, the TNCA may have to find alternate dates.

The first semifinal between Vijay CC and Globe Trotters is scheduled for December 7 & 8,  followed by the second semifinal on December 9 & 10 between Jolly Rovers and Young Stars at the same venue.

The BCCI has said it plans to host Mushtaq Ali from December 20 if state units opt to play the format. It is the choice of most state units. This development has forced TNCA to pause its plans to resume the first division. The TNCA expects BCCI to confirm the decision in the next couple of days.

At the same time, TNCA has called a selection meeting on Thursday to pick probables for Mushtaq Ali.
If the T20s begin on December 20, TNCA will host a short tournament with three-four teams to pick its squad. It was planing to host a camp, but if the season gets underway on December 20, that won’t be possible. There might be practice games instead.

