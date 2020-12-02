STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
West Indies vs New Zealand: Teams to take a knee in Tests to show support towards 'BLM' movement

Jason Holder shed light on his conversation with Kane Williamson and said he is happy with the support shown towards BLM by the Kiwis.

Published: 02nd December 2020 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2020 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

West Indies Test skipper Jason Holder

West Indies Test skipper Jason Holder (Photo | AP)

By ANI

AUCKLAND: West Indies and New Zealand will be taking the knee in their two-match Test series to show support towards the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

New Zealand and West Indies are slated to lock horns in the two-match Test series, with the first match getting underway on Thursday. Both the teams had taken the knee before the start of their T20 matches as well.

"Jason and I caught up; we are looking to continue what was done during the T20s and try to continue that awareness around the BLM movement and also the Give Nothing To Racism campaign that New Zealand Cricket are right behind as well. So that will be continued on the first day of each Test match," ESPNCricinfo quoted New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson as saying.

West Indies Test captain Jason Holder also shed light on his conversation with Kane Williamson and said he is happy with the support shown towards BLM by the Kiwis.

"It just shows the kind of individuals that New Zealand cricket has. Kane came openly to me and we sat down and had a really good chat around it. It was just mainly him hearing our side of it. Really happy with his support...and New Zealand Cricket have started a campaign too, which is really good," said Holder.

The West Indies will also sport the BLM logo on the collars of their shirts at Seddon Park.

"Us as individuals, we go around the world, we mingle with so many different people -- you never quite understand what some people go through. The more education we put around it, the better off this world will be," said Holder.

The two-match Test series between West Indies and New Zealand will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC). If the Kiwis win both the Tests, then the side will topple England from the third spot in the points table.

