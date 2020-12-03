Addition of two new IPL teams on agenda, decision on December 24: BCCI AGM

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) could feature 10 teams after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) listed it among the 23-point agenda to be discussed at its 89th annual general meeting (AGM) on December 24.

The note issued by BCCI secretary Jay Shah says the venue will be named later. But amid uncertainty over Mumbai, where the board is headquartered, Ahmedabad has emerged as an option.

Shah sent a notice to the BCCI affiliates late on Wednesday evening. In the agenda, it is mentioned that the house will consider expanding the IPL to 10 teams and discuss the BCCI's stand on the inclusion of cricket in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Other notable points include electing the vice-president, forming cricket, and standing committees including the selection committee. With three new selectors to be appointed, there is a possibility that the AGM could see a new chairman in place of Sunil Joshi, who will continue to be part of the panel.

However, the headline is undoubtedly the discussion on two new teams in IPL. Soon after this year's edition, franchises were told that the BCCI was planning to add one more team from next season. But following interests from several quarters, the board is looking to add two teams, as it would also bring in additional revenues at a time when it suffered losses due to international cricket coming to a standstill in India.

While the popular perception is Ahmedabad and Pune would be the two new cities, the BCCI will present a few other options as well. These include Lucknow, Kanpur, Kochi, Guwahati, and Ranchi. The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, which owned Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017, is among the interested parties, but there are at least three more keen to buy a team.

The inclusion of two teams means the BCCI will have to work out a new format. In 2011, when the IPL featured 10 teams, the BCCI divided 10 teams into two groups through a random lot. While teams from the same group played each other home and away, they faced four teams from the other group once and another team twice.

With regards to cricket at the 2028 Olympics, it appears there isn't a major change in BCCI's position. While it is likely to allow the women's team's participation, a call on the men's team will centre around the Future Tours Programme. The AGM may see the members leave the decision to the office-bearers, as it also involves the International Cricket Council.

The 23 points on the agenda are:

A. Confirmation of the minutes of the 88th Annual General Meeting of BCCI held on December 1, 2019, at BCCI Headquarters, Cricket Centre, Mumbai.

B. Election of the Vice-President.

C. Election of 2 (two) representatives of the General Body in the Governing Council of the IPL.

D. Induction/appointment of the following members of the Governing Council:

(a) 2 (two) representatives of the General Body; and

(b) 1 (one) representative of the Indian Cricketer’s Association;

E. Adoption of the Report of the Secretary for the year 2019-20 under review.

F. Adoption of the Treasurer’s Report and the audited accounts for the year FY 2018-19.

G. Adoption of the Annual Budget for the year FY 2020-21.

H. Appointment of the Auditor or Auditors for the year 2019-20 and 2020-21 and fix their remuneration.

I. Appointment of the Ombudsman and Ethics Officer.

J. Appointment of the Cricket Committees and Standing Committees as mentioned in Rules 26 and 25 respectively. K. Appointment of the Umpires Committee as mentioned in Rule 27. L. Consideration of:

(a) the Report and recommendations of the Apex Council, the CEO and the Committees and to propose policy directions to the Apex Council;

(b) the Report and recommendations of the Governing Council and to propose policy directions to the Governing Council;

(c) the Reports of the Ombudsman and Ethics Officer and any recommendations made therein; M. Consideration of any motion, notice whereof is given by a Full Member to the Secretary, 21 (twenty-one) days before the meeting.

N. To appoint the BCCI’s Representative or Representatives on the International Cricket Council and/or any similar organization.

O. Approval on the inclusion of 2 new teams to the Indian Premier League.

P. Discussion of BCCI’s stand on the inclusion of cricket in Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028.

Q. To update on ICC matters.

R. To update on National Cricket Academy matters.

S. To update on ICC T20 World Cup 2021 scheduled to be held in India.

T. To update on India’s Future Tour Programs.

U. Ratification of rules framed by the Apex Council, in terms of Rule 15 of BCCI’s Rules andRegulations.

V. Consideration of any business, which the President may consider necessary to be included in the agenda.

W. Transaction of any other business of an informal character as may be permitted by the Chairperson.