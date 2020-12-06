STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Dhawan, Pandya lead India to victory against Australia; clinch series

India chased down the target in 19.4 overs with Hardik Pandya remaining not out on 42 off just 22 balls.

Published: 06th December 2020 05:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2020 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

India's Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot during the second T20 international cricket match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Australia.

India's Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot during the second T20 international cricket match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SYDNEY: India sealed the T20 International series against Australia with a game to spare after a swashbuckling Hardik Pandya finished what Shikhar Dhawan had set out to achieve with a scintillating 36-ball 52 in the second and penultimate match here on Sunday.

The visitors thus avenged their 1-2 ODI series loss, chasing down a challenging 195-run target set by the home side.

They won the opener in Canberra by 11 runs on Friday.

Needing 25 of the final 12 balls after fetching 12 in the 18th over, Pandya brought the equation down to 14 in the last over with two fours.

The all-rounder then hit two sixes to seal the match in India's favour. Pandya remained unconquered on 42 off 22 balls.

India were off to a sedate start with no boundaries coming in the first two overs. But fours and sixes rained from the willows of Dhawan (52) and KL Rahul (30) once the duo got their eye in.

Rahul capitalised on a free hit by smashing Andrew Tye for a maximum over extra cover, India's first boundary of the innings.

Dhawan got himself a couple of boundaries and a six off Glenn Maxwell as India scored 34 runs in two overs to gain the momentum they were looking for.

The seasoned Dhawan, despite coming down the wicket early, managed to pull Sean Abbott over deep mid-wicket for another six.

Australia got their first breakthrough when Rahul gave a simple catch to Mitchell Swepson at deep point. But India had still managed a strong start, reaching 60 for one at the end of the Powerplay.

Having played some fine shots, Dhawan top-edged an attempted slog sweep off leg-spinner Adam Zampa to give Australia their second wicket.

Sanju Samson got out after a 10-ball 15 but it was debutant Daniel Sams, who gave the hosts their biggest breakthrough when he had Virat Kohli caught behind for a well-made 24-ball 40.

Earlier, stand-in skipper Matthew Wade led from the front with a blistering half-century and powered Australia to a strong total after a fairly commanding performance with the bat.

Leading the side in the absence of an injured Aaron Finch, Wade smashed 58 off 32 balls while Steve Smith made a breezy 38-ball 46 after India opted to field.

For the visitors, T Natarajan finished with fine figures of 2/20 in his four-over spell.

Australia accumulated 62 runs in the last five overs after a few tight middle overs.

Wade started the Australian innings on a rousing note, launching into a flurry of boundaries and a six against an Indian attack that lacked in experience with the exception of Yuzvendra Chahal.

Wade collected 13 runs off the first over, pulling, driving and paddle sweeping Deepak Chahar for three fours.

Bowling the second over, off-spinner Washington Sundar was hoicked over deep square leg for a six as the hosts looked to set a big total.

Shardul Thakur was welcomed into the attack with a boundary, smashed off the hip by the in-form Wade.

Sundar conceded 15 runs in the fourth over and then Wade scored 12 off Thakur as the hosts raced past 50 in the sixth over at the Sydney Cricket Ground whose shorter square boundaries aided batsmen.

However, the introduction of Natarajan into the attack saw Australia losing their first wicket in the form of D'Arcy Short.

Least perturbed by the dismissal, Wade continued to bat aggressively and brought up his fifty off just 25 balls with a boundary off Chahal.

But the stand-in skipper got out in a comical fashion, run out after Kohli dropped another absolute sitter at cover, his second in two days.

As the ball headed towards Kohli, Wade gave up, walked towards the dressing room and even though he was alerted by Steve Smith of the drop, he had backed up too far by that time.

Before that, Pandya had dropped Wade.

However, the Australian onslaught continued unabated as the duo of Smith and Glenn Maxwell kept dealing in fours and sixes.

Even as Smith played some innovative shots, Maxwell, in his characteristic fashion, smashed Chahal for two sixes before falling to Shardul Thakur's change of pace.

Moises Henriques joined Smith and the two carried on in the same vein before falling to Chahal and Natarajan respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
india vs australia Ind vs Aus T20 DHAWAN Pandya
India Matters
Patients being treated at the Eluru Government Hospital (Photo | P Ravindra Babu)
Efforts on to find cause of mystery illness in AP, 340 cases reported so far
ISRO chief K Sivan (Photo | EPS)
Covid may delay India's manned space mission by one year
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute seeks emergency use of Oxford vaccine Covishield in India
For representational purposes.
With digital banking now a way of life, be prepared for threats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Tnie Documentary: The journay of a rapper, ft. Double J (Joel Joe)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Dy Manish Sisodia interact with farmers at Singhu border. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' stir: Farmers call on people to back 'Bharat Bandh'
Gallery
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery movies for movie buffs
Yahoo's 2020 Year in Review for India gives an idea of the year's top newsmakers and events, based on anonymised daily search habits of users. Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: Check out Yahoo's list of 10 Most Searched Politicians in India in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp