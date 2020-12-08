STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Australia captain Finch 'proud' of boys, says team showed character

Australia managed to rack up a total of 186 runs on the board with the help of Matthew Wade (80) and Glenn Maxwell's (54) sublime innings.

Australia T20 cricket team players

Australia T20 cricket team players (Photo | AP)

By ANI

SYDNEY: Australia skipper Aaron Finch said he was feeling 'very good' after his side produced a brilliant performance to bounce back and register a win in the third T20I against India here on Tuesday.

Australia defeated India by 12 runs in the match which was played at the Sydney Cricket Ground. While India had already won the three-match T20I series after winning the first two games, Australia won the last game to avoid a whitewash.

"Very good to be back and good to be on the right side of the result. Over the three games, it was a great series we were just on the wrong end on the first two. It's the first time we've had two legspinners and that shows a lot of character from two guys to bowl to a really short boundary here. It shows a lot of courage, they backed their skills really well. I'm proud of them," Finch said after the win.

During the match, Australia managed to rack up a total of 186 runs on the board with the help of Matthew Wade (80) and Glenn Maxwell's (54) sublime innings.

India captain Virat Kohli played a knock of 85 runs during the clash but it was not enough for India to get over the line.

Also, it was Mitchell Swepson's performance that derailed India's chase as the bowler picked three wickets in the match from his four overs while giving away just 23 runs. Swepson also won the Player of the Match award for his impressive show.

While Kohli said the middle over batting cost his team the game, the team's fielding also left a lot to be desired.

