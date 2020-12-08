India vs Australia T20 series: Return on investment

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two things stand out from India's T20 series win in Australia. First, the manner they regrouped after losing the first two ODIs in Sydney and scripted a turnaround when no one expected them to. Second, despite choosing to rest their best bowler Jasprit Bumrah, India easily trumped Australia in their own conditions.

Before the tour began, captain Virat Kohli and the support staff led by Ravi Shastri, with an eye on the Test series and keeping the future in mind, wanted to give opportunities to youngsters. These moves are often made in hindsight. Had the result gone the other way, they would have copped flak. Still, they chose to be bold, something this captain-coach combination has never been shy of, and they stand vindicated.

Touring sides have often found it difficult to get back on their feet, after receiving early blows in Australia. It is a tough place to tour, where the hosts are always looking to strangle the opposition, once they have their tail up. Ask England teams of the past. You lose a match, another one, and talks of whitewash start floating. In no time, it becomes a reality.

They could have abandoned their plan after losing the ODI series, but India believed there was no reason to read much into those defeats as they were playing 50-over cricket after eight months. With everyone coming into the series on the back of T20s, they knew it would take time. It was in complete contrast with Australia, who had played a limited-over series against England in September. Since then, some of their players were in the IPL, while the rest came into the India series with domestic cricket under their belt.

Which is why India should pat themselves on the back. The newcomers and youngsters they invested in are starting to repay the faith. T Natajaran, Deepak Chahar, Washington Sundar and even Hardik Pandya in his role as finisher have done the job. For a team looking to plug holes in T20s a year ago, they are building a squad that can win the World Cup at home next year.

“It meant a great deal. We've played as a team in T20 cricket. The fact that we don't have Rohit and Bumrah — our established white ball players — and still doing well makes me happy. Everyone has played 14 games at least (IPL) recently, so they know what their plans are. It's contributions from the whole team that make you feel better because young players are taking their opportunities. In 2016, Hardik was a raw talent. And now he realises this is his time, the next 4-5 years, to be that bankable player that can win you games from anywhere,” Kohli said on Sunday.

If Washington's ability to bowl anytime is keeping the wrist-spinners out, Natarjan's rise means they have another option alongside Bumrah for the death overs. Chahar may not have made heads turn this tour, but he remains an effective new-ball bowler in the powerplay. Although a 3-0 clean sweep — a feat India achieved in Australia in 2016 — is in sight again, India are prepared to ring in a few changes on Tuesday. That, in effect, will be a continuation of the experimentation process which is paying dividends.