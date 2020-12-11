STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BCCI’s ethics officer seeks reply from Tamil Nadu Cricket Association president Rupa Gurunath

The TNCA has received the order and it is learnt that Rupa Gurunath will consult lawyers before sending her reply.

Tamil Nadu Cricket Association president Rupa Gurunath

Tamil Nadu Cricket Association president Rupa Gurunath (Photo | EPS)

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Based on a complaint of conflict of interest, the BCCI’s ethics officer Justice (retd) DK Jain has issued an order to Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) president Rupa Gurunath, asking her to reply by December 24. The BCCI has also been asked to file its response by the same day. The complaint was filed by Sanjeev Gupta, a resident of Indore.

“Since a prima facie case is made out in the complaint, let notice be issued to Ms Rupa Gurunath and the BCCI to file their written response to the complaint, on or before 24.12.2020, before the Ethics Officer, BCCI,” says the order signed by Justice Jain.

“Further directions in the matter shall be passed after December 24.12.2020 or after the responses of the parties to the complaint are received, whichever is earlier,” adds the order dated December 8.

The TNCA has received the order and it is learnt that Rupa Gurunath will consult lawyers before sending her reply.

“Whether there is merit in the complaint or not will be evaluated by legal experts. At this stage, there is nothing more to say,” said an official.

The complaint says Rupa Gurunath is violating Rule 38 (4) of the BCCI constitution, which bars an individual from being an administrator [38 (4) (m)] and a contractual entity [38 (4) (0)] at the same time, due to her links with companies related to the owners and directors of IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings. 

