STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Prithvi Shaw over KL Rahul for now

Even though KL Rahul is in red-hot form in the limited-overs format, he might have to wait before making a comeback into the Test side.

Published: 11th December 2020 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 02:03 AM   |  A+A-

Indian batsman KL Rahul

Indian batsman KL Rahul (Photo | PTI)

By Venkata Krishna B
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even though KL Rahul is in red-hot form in the limited-overs format, he might have to wait before making a comeback into the Test side.

The opener, named in the Indian squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, was expected to open the batting alongside state mate Mayank Agarwal in the first Test starting in Adelaide on December 17.

But Prithvi Shaw has emerged as the man to open the innings with Agarwal. Shaw, who played in the first practice match earlier this week, got out for 0 & 19.

However, he continues to enjoy the backing of the team management and will walk out with Agarwal on Friday for the side's tour game with the pink-ball in Sydney.

With the first Test being a day/night affair, the Indians are keen on playing their regulars in the practice fixture. This means Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah could all play some part in the practice match against a strong Australia A squad which includes Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, James Pattinson, Moises Henriques and Test captain Tim Paine.

That Shaw is preferred over Rahul should come as a surprise especially if one goes by the current form. The 21-year-old wasn't among the runs for Delhi Capitals in the IPL and was dropped in favour of Ajinkya Rahane.

But the team management believes his ability to score quickly could give them an advantage. Since making a comeback following a ban for doping, Shaw played the two Tests in New Zealand, where he even scored an impressive 54 on a challenging pitch at Christchurch.

Though he is an attacking player, his challenges against the short-ball could potentially cost him as was evident during the IPL. India believes they can always fall back on Rahul in case Shaw doesn't find form in Adelaide.

With regards to the wicketkeeper's slot, India have still not made up their mind whether to go with Rishabh Pant or continue with Wriddhiman Saha, who played the first practice match. In fact, the Bengal stumper's gritty half-century helped India save the game after a top-order collapse on the third and final day. 

However, leaving Pant out won't be an easy decision, as he put up an impressive show when India toured Australia in 2018/19 and even scored a century at Sydney.

On the bowling front, with Ravichandran Ashwin expected to be India's first-choice spinner, Bumrah, Shami and Umesh Yadav will make up the pace attack.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prithvi Shaw KL Rahul india vs australia India vs Australia series India vs Australia Test series
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp