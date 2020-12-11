Prithvi Shaw over KL Rahul for now

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even though KL Rahul is in red-hot form in the limited-overs format, he might have to wait before making a comeback into the Test side.

The opener, named in the Indian squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, was expected to open the batting alongside state mate Mayank Agarwal in the first Test starting in Adelaide on December 17.

But Prithvi Shaw has emerged as the man to open the innings with Agarwal. Shaw, who played in the first practice match earlier this week, got out for 0 & 19.

However, he continues to enjoy the backing of the team management and will walk out with Agarwal on Friday for the side's tour game with the pink-ball in Sydney.

With the first Test being a day/night affair, the Indians are keen on playing their regulars in the practice fixture. This means Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah could all play some part in the practice match against a strong Australia A squad which includes Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, James Pattinson, Moises Henriques and Test captain Tim Paine.

That Shaw is preferred over Rahul should come as a surprise especially if one goes by the current form. The 21-year-old wasn't among the runs for Delhi Capitals in the IPL and was dropped in favour of Ajinkya Rahane.

But the team management believes his ability to score quickly could give them an advantage. Since making a comeback following a ban for doping, Shaw played the two Tests in New Zealand, where he even scored an impressive 54 on a challenging pitch at Christchurch.

Though he is an attacking player, his challenges against the short-ball could potentially cost him as was evident during the IPL. India believes they can always fall back on Rahul in case Shaw doesn't find form in Adelaide.

With regards to the wicketkeeper's slot, India have still not made up their mind whether to go with Rishabh Pant or continue with Wriddhiman Saha, who played the first practice match. In fact, the Bengal stumper's gritty half-century helped India save the game after a top-order collapse on the third and final day.

However, leaving Pant out won't be an easy decision, as he put up an impressive show when India toured Australia in 2018/19 and even scored a century at Sydney.

On the bowling front, with Ravichandran Ashwin expected to be India's first-choice spinner, Bumrah, Shami and Umesh Yadav will make up the pace attack.