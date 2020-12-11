Question marks over India's opening combination ahead of Test series with Australia

Atreyo Mukhopadhyay By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Injuries and concerns over form have left Australia smarting over the selection of openers ahead of the Test series. After the opening day of the second practice match in Sydney, Jasprit Bumrah's maiden first-class fifty and bragging rights for bowling out the home team for 108 notwithstanding, the Indians find themselves in a similar situation. Like Australia, it concerns the opening combination.

First-choice according to some due to his experience of scoring runs in Australia, Mayank Agarwal played four balls before being surprised by the bounce on the fifth. He may still remain a favourite for one of the two spots, but unless he gets some runs in the second innings, Agarwal will head for the first Test starting on December 17 without too many under his belt. Before making two on Friday, his returns in the first two ODIs were 22 and 28. He was not picked for the last ODI and three T2oIs.

Forty and 43 are substantial figures considering runs made by batsmen in Sydney on Friday. Yet, it cannot be said with conviction that Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill made a strong case for themselves during their brisk partnership. Shaw had made 0 and 19 in the first tour match, Gill 0 and 29. The second innings against Australia A could be make or break for these two.

"I would pick Mayank because he has made runs in Australia in the past and also got starts in the two ODIs he played on this tour. Not to forget that he has a Test double century against South Africa. He was in good nick in IPL as well. But there is room for debate for the second opener," former India opener Wasim Jaffer told this daily.

"Without saying that he doesn't have the ability, I would keep Gill out of the race at the moment. That's because I prefer somebody who has been tested. It's a tough call. Prithvi made 40-odd in the first innings at a good pace and has got a feel of the conditions in Australia. If one of these two has to be picked, I would go for Prithvi," said Jaffer.

The former batsman with the experience 31 Tests feels this contest should not be restricted to these three. According to him, KL Rahul should also be considered as a contender, although he is not in the XI in the ongoing match. Rahul, who hasn't played Test cricket in over a year, however is part of the squad.

"I'm sure Rahul wants to better his reputation in the longest format. He is an in-form batsman who made runs in Test cricket in the past. Counting Mayank, Nos 1, 3, 4, 5 in the batting line-up are sealed. There are question marks over 2 and 6. Considering that Hanuma Vihari has not had a great run so far, Rahul is a contender for both spots," noted Jaffer.

If the first day of the day-night practice match is an indication — 20 wickets in 82 overs and quicker bowlers taking 19 of those — conditions will remain testing for openers. Unless someone gets a big one, the Indian think tank will be left facing an uneasy toss-up when they move to Adelaide.



Brief scores: Indians 194 (Bumrah 55 n.o, Gill 43, Shaw 40) vs Australia A 108 (Saini 3/19, Shami 3/29).