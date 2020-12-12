STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Shubman Gill ticking all technical boxes in style, says Wasim Jaffer

Gill's half-century on the second day of the ongoing day-night warm-up game extended the side's lead to 197 runs against Australia A at Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Published: 12th December 2020 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Indian batsman Shubman Gill (File | PTI)

Indian batsman Shubman Gill (File | PTI)

By ANI

SYDNEY: Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer on Saturday praised Shubman Gill's knock in the second innings of the ongoing three-day pink-ball practice game against Australia, saying that the batter is ticking all the boxes in some style.

"Straight bat, high elbow, head still, getting on top of the bounce, @RealShubmanGill ticking the technical boxes and in some style too," tweeted Jaffer.

Gill's half-century on the second day of the ongoing day-night warm-up game extended the side's lead to 197 runs against Australia A at Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. Openers Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal opened for the visiting team in the second innings. Shaw (3) failed to make a mark again and was sent back to the pavilion in the same fashion as in the first innings.

Gill then joined Agarwal in the middle. The duo played cautiously and stitched a 104-run stand for the second wicket. Meanwhile, Gill smashed a half-century in 49 balls with the help of nine boundaries. Mitchell Swepson finally sent Gill back to the pavilion after playing a knock of 65 runs. India were at 111/2 in 27 overs after the conclusion of the first session.

Earlier, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side was bundled out for 194 in their first innings. Gill had scored 43 runs in the first innings as well.

The Indian bowlers came out all guns blazing to bundle out Australia A for 108 to take an important 86-run lead at stumps on the opening day.

Mohammad Shami and Navdeep Saini picked three wickets each, while Jasprit Bumrah backed up his maiden fifty with two wickets. Mohammed Siraj also picked a wicket as he kept bowling a testing line.

For Australia A, skipper Alex Carey fought a lone battle as he finished with a 38-ball 32.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wasim Jaffer Shubman Gill
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp