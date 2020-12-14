STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BCCI state nits missing in poll list hope to be included 

Elections will be held for a post of vice-president and two members of the IPL Governing Council.

Published: 14th December 2020 12:28 AM

BCCI

BCCI (File Photo| PTI)

By Atreyo Mukhopadhyay
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Unable to send names of representatives on time and communication problem are reasons why six state units — Punjab, Odisha, Rajasthan, J&K, Tripura, Meghalaya — are missing in the draft electoral list prepared for the BCCI's annual general meeting on December 24. Unless changes are made in the final list, which is expected after December 14 after examination of objections, these associations will not be able to vote.

Elections will be held for a post of vice-president and two members of the IPL Governing Council. The draft list released by electoral officer AK Joti (former Chief Election Commissioner) contains names of representatives from 28 associations. The number of full members of BCCI is 34. It is to be seen if the electoral officer allows changes in the list. According to a notice issued by him, 3 pm, December 11, was the deadline for sending names.

Officials of Punjab and J&K said their associations had completed the process in time and sounded surprised that their names are missing. Odisha, Tripura and Meghalaya said they were late in sending the names. Calls to the secretary of Rajasthan went unanswered.

"I was out of town and my office didn't inform me of the notice of the electoral officer. So I sent the name of our representative on December 12. I have spoken to the BCCI president (Sourav Ganguly), who said the matter is up to the electoral officer," said Tripura Cricket Association president Manik Saha. "We were late in sending the name. It was done on today (Sunday). We are waiting for the electoral officer's decision," said Sanjay Behera, secretary of Odisha.

"As far as my knowledge goes, the name was sent before the deadline. I have to check why our association is not in the draft list," said Syed Ashiq Bukhari, CEO of the J&K association. Punjab Cricket Association secretary Puneet Bali said this might be a mistake and their name should be there in the final list. 

