STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Big Bash League: Chris Lynn, Dan Lawrence investigated for Covid-19 protocol breach

CA issued a statement just hours before the Heat-Thunder match and stated that the two Heat players were being investigated for a breach after "coming into close contact with members of the public.

Published: 14th December 2020 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Indians batsman Chris Lynn

Australian cricketer Chris Lynn (photo| YouTube screengrab)

By IANS

CANBERRA: Brisbane Heat captain Chris Lynn and his club teammate Dan Lawrence are being investigated for possible breach of Covid-19 protocols put in place by Cricket Australia for the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).

Lynn and Lawrence were allowed to take part in Heat's match against Sydney Thunder played on Monday evening at the Manuka Oval. However, they both had been asked to stay away from their teammates and not take part in any close huddles or celebrations over the course of the game, reports ESPNcricinfo.

CA issued a statement just hours before the Heat-Thunder match and stated that the two Heat players were being investigated for a breach after "coming into close contact with members of the public" on Saturday.

It is believed that both players and members of the public came in close contact and a selfie of the incident later emerged on social media which prompted CA's investigation.

"It is important we maintain the integrity of the bio-secure hub to ensure the safety of the public, players, staff and officials and minimise issues associated with travel between state borders during the tournament," said CA's head of security, Sean Carroll.

"While we are fortunate to live in a country with a low rate of infection compared with many other parts of the world, we are still in the midst of a global pandemic and, as we've seen on a number of occasions in Australia, Covid-19 breakouts and border closures remain a genuine risk," he added.

Earlier, Heat's Afghan import, Mujeeb ur Rahman, had tested positive for the coronavirus while in hotel quarantine on the Gold Coast. Rehman has since recovered and trained with the Heat on Sunday afternoon ahead.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Big bash league Covid 19 protocol Dan Lawrence Chris Lynn
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp