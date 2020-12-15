STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs Australia: Kohli and boys indulge in 'fun drill' to get charged up before nets

The new drills were introduced to add to the team spirit and ease the pressure going into India's first pink-ball Test against the Aussies.

Published: 15th December 2020 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

Indian team at a drill session ahead of nets practice. (Photo | BCCI)

By ANI

ADELAIDE: With the opening Test between India and Australia at the Adelaide Oval less than two days away, the Indian team looked to indulge in some fun drills before hitting the nets on Tuesday. The new drills were introduced to add to the team spirit and ease the pressure going into India's first pink-ball Test against the Aussies.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the video in which players were seen having fun. The first part of the activity involved pushing each other in pairs in a mode somewhat similar to wrestling while the second activity saw players working on their catching skills. The third one was about agility as two players fought it out to be the first to pick a cone that was placed on the ground.

"Fun drill anyone? Sample that to get your batteries charged before a solid net session," BCCI tweeted

Meanwhile, India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane refused to divulge much about the XI that the Indian team is looking to field in the first game.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs Australia test series Indian team practice
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp