India vs Australia: Kohli and boys indulge in 'fun drill' to get charged up before nets

By ANI

ADELAIDE: With the opening Test between India and Australia at the Adelaide Oval less than two days away, the Indian team looked to indulge in some fun drills before hitting the nets on Tuesday. The new drills were introduced to add to the team spirit and ease the pressure going into India's first pink-ball Test against the Aussies.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the video in which players were seen having fun. The first part of the activity involved pushing each other in pairs in a mode somewhat similar to wrestling while the second activity saw players working on their catching skills. The third one was about agility as two players fought it out to be the first to pick a cone that was placed on the ground.

"Fun drill anyone? Sample that to get your batteries charged before a solid net session," BCCI tweeted

Meanwhile, India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane refused to divulge much about the XI that the Indian team is looking to field in the first game.