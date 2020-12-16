STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Was surprised to see KL Rahul not playing pink-ball practice game, says VVS Laxman

Laxman also cited how both Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill don't have the desired experience of playing in Australia.

Published: 16th December 2020 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

KL Rahul

Indian cricketer KL Rahul (File | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Former India batsman VVS Laxman has said that he was surprised to see KL Rahul not playing the three-day pink-ball practice game against Australia A last week.

The first Test of the four-match series, between Australia and India, beginning on December 17, will be played at the Adelaide Oval and will be a day-night contest. Australia has the best record in day-night Tests as the side has not lost a single match that has been played with the pink ball.

Last week, the Indians played a three-day practice game with the pink ball. The match ended as a draw and for the Indians, Rishabh Pant and Hanuma Vihari scored centuries in the second innings.

Speaking on the Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected', Laxman said: "I think it's the batting line-up and it's the opening combination. When we see the practice games, I was surprised that KL Rahul was not playing the only practice match with the pink ball. That means he is not in the fray as far as the first Test is concerned, which means it has to be decided between Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill."

Laxman also cited how both Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill don't have the desired experience of playing in Australia. The former India batsman also said that the biggest challenge for India would be to decide an opening partner alongside Mayank Agarwal.

"Prithvi Shaw, low in confidence, Shubman Gill hasn't played a single Test match, so inexperience is there as far as the opening partner, who is going to open with Mayank Agarwal. So, that's the biggest question I feel Virat Kohli has in front of him," said Laxman.

India had defeated Australia 2-1 during the 2018-19 series and this was the first time, that India managed to win a Test series on Australian soil. However, during that series, the Paine-led side was without David Warner and Steve Smith as the duo was suspended for one year for their involvement in the ball-tampering scandal.

The first Test of the series, a pink-ball contest, will begin on December 17 at Adelaide. Australia had won the ODI series while the Men in Blue walked away with the honours in the T20I series.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VVS Laxman KL Rahul Australa vs India Test series
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp