STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Went into a trance: Virat Kohli reveals favourite knock to Steve Smith

Kohli had smashed an unbeaten 82 off just 51 balls. The batsman's effort saw the team win the game and qualify for the semi-final against the West Indies.

Published: 16th December 2020 08:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 09:09 PM   |  A+A-

Steve Smith (L) and India's captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AFP)

Steve Smith (L) and India's captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

ADELAIDE: India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday revealed his "favourite" knock is the one he played against Australia in the 2016 T20 World Cup and revealed he had gone into a trance while down Australia's score at the PCA Stadium in Mohali.

Kohli had smashed an unbeaten 82 off just 51 balls. The batsman's effort saw the team win the game and qualify for the semi-final against the West Indies.

Kohli said he didn't know how it happened as at one stage India needed 67 runs in the last six overs and a win from there looked like a distant dream. However, Kohli had different plans and the right-handed batsman bludgeoned the Australian bowling attack smashing nine fours and two sixes.

The Indian skipper said the innings was so "special" that everything kept coming off while he admitted to being under pressure.

"My 183 against Pakistan is special as we chased it down against Pakistan bowlers, I felt 'hold on it is going somewhere where I wanted to go' but you (Smith) might not like it and I wanted to point out, my most favourite is that T20 we played in Mohali," Kohli told Australia batsman Steve Smith in a video posted by BCCI.

"I don't know literally, I went into a trance mode you feel like things are becoming difficult. I still don't understand how it happened to date. And it was like everything I was hitting was going into the gaps and I just went into the zone that I couldn't breakdown after, that was so special. You're under pressure and everything is coming off," he added.

Australia had posted 160 in their allotted 20 overs on the back of Usman Khawaja and Aaron Finch's knocks. India were 94/4 at one stage with Kohli and the then skipper MS Dhoni at the crease. Both batsmen ensured India got over the line in the Super 10 match of the showpiece event.

Meanwhile, India and Australia are currently gearing up for the four-match Test series. The first Test will get underway on Thursday at the Adelaide Oval and it will be a day-night contest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virat Kohli Steve Smith
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp