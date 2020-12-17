STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rajiv Shukla set to be unanimously elected as BCCI vice-president

Shukla had earlier been a vice-president during N Srinivasan's regime and was also a popular chairman of the IPL governing council.

Published: 17th December 2020 10:53 PM

Former IPL Governing Council chairman Rajiv Shukla

Former IPL Governing Council chairman Rajiv Shukla.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Rajya Sabha MP Rajiv Shukla will once again become the vice-president of BCCI after the members have unanimously decided to elect the veteran Congressman.

Shukla's name has been proposed by DDCA president Rohan Jaitley and seconded by Uttarakhand's Mahim Verma, who had vacated the post earlier this year.

Once Verma had vacated the post of BCCI vice-presidency, Shukla's reinstatement was always on the cards.

It is learnt that Shukla didn't need to go for a cooling-off period as IPL chairmanship isn't considered as a tenure for an office-bearer.

Shukla will be officially elected during BCCI's Annual General Meeting in Ahmedabad on December 24.

IPL chairman Brijesh Patel and Khairul Jamal (Mamon) Majumdar are the two members who have been re-elected in the governing council.

"At this time, none of the units want any election. It was always going to be unanimous choices. Patel's re-election was proposed by TNCA top boss RS Ramaswamy and Kerala's Sreejith Nair seconded his name," a senior official of a state unit told PTI.

In case of Majundar, CAB president Avishek Dalmiya was the proposer and Mumbai Cricket Association secretary Sanjay Naik was the seconder.

